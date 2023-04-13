Days before murder trial, man pleads guilty to killing Jamie Leard

One of the two men accused of killing Jamie Leard in southeastern New Brunswick in 2021 has pleaded guilty days before he was set to stand trial.

Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, 39, and Sean Patrick Patterson, 30, were jointly charged with first-degree murder.

On Thursday, Patterson appeared in Moncton's Court of King's Bench and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Chief Justice Tracey DeWare said an existing publication ban prohibits reporting details discussed Thursday to ensure Pottie can have a fair trial.

An RCMP officer was parked outside Jamie Leard's property on Upper Cape Road in 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

An eight-week jury trial for both was scheduled to start Monday. That trial is expected to go ahead for Pottie.

Leard, 38, was reported missing on May 28, 2021, after last being seen at his home in Upper Cape, a rural area about 83 kilometres east of Moncton. His abandoned car was found later that day in Springhill, N.S.

RCMP later said they believed he had been killed on May 25, 2021.

Human remains were found on June 3, 2021, near Coburg, about 20 kilometres west of Leard's home. Patterson and Pottie were charged three days later.

Faces at least 10 years in prison

Patterson is scheduled to be sentenced July 25.

First-degree murder is a homicide that's planned and deliberate and, if there is a conviction, carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Second-degree murder is a homicide without planning. A conviction carries a life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years, though it can be up to 25 years.

Leard's obituary described him as an avid sports fan. He was interested in boats and trains and enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking photographs.