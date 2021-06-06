Preliminary inquiry in January for two accused of murdering Jamie Leard

A preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for early next year for two men accused of murdering Jamie Leard in Upper Cape in May.

Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, 37, and Sean Patrick Patterson, 28, are jointly charged with first-degree murder in Leard's death.

The inquiry for both men is scheduled for Jan. 17 to 21. The inquiry is a process to determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Police allege Leard, 38, was killed May 25 in Upper Cape, the community in southeastern New Brunswick where he lived.

He was reported missing May 28 and his abandoned car was found later that day in Springhill, N.S. Police described his disappearance as suspicious.

Human remains were found on June 3 near an abandoned mobile home in Coburg, about 20 kilometres west of Leard's home.

RCMP said an autopsy wasn't able to definitively identify the remains, so DNA testing is taking place. RCMP are still awaiting results.

Police have said they have enough evidence to show that Leard was killed.