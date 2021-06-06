Two charged with murdering Jamie Leard will apply for legal aid

Two men charged with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of Jamie Leard appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday afternoon and requested adjournments to secure legal representation.

Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, 37, and Sean Patrick Patterson, 28, were charged on Sunday after they were arrested Saturday.

New versions of the first-degree murder charges were laid Wednesday, replacing the original ones. The latest versions allege Leard was murdered May 25 in Upper Cape. First-degree murder is a homicide that is both planned and deliberate.

Both Pottie and Patterson appeared separately by video from a jail. They were scheduled to set a date for a preliminary inquiry, though they told Judge Luc Labonté they don't have a lawyer.

Both spoke with duty counsel lawyer Martin Goguen and then asked for an adjournment so they can apply for legal aid.

Legal aid is available to those charged with crimes but cannot afford a lawyer, if they meet certain criteria and there is a likelihood of jail time if convicted.

Labonté adjourned the cases until July 7.

An RCMP officer was parked outside Jamie Leard's property on Upper Cape Road the day after human remains were found in nearby Coburg. (Shane Magee/CBC)

RCMP originally said Leard, 38, was last seen May 26 in Upper Cape, where he lived. However, the new charges allege he was killed a day before.

He was reported missing May 28 and his abandoned car was found in Springhill, N.S. Police described his disappearance as suspicious.

Human remains were found on June 3 near an abandoned mobile home in Coburg, about 20 kilometres west of Leard's home.

RCMP say an autopsy on Sunday wasn't able to definitively identify the remains, so DNA testing will take place.

However, police say they have enough evidence to say that Leard was killed.