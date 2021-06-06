DNA test required to ID remains found during search for Jamie Leard

RCMP say DNA testing is required to positively identity human remains found in southeastern New Brunswick last week during the search for Jamie Leard, who police have determined was murdered.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said an autopsy of the remains performed Sunday didn't conclusively determine the person's identity. The DNA testing could take several weeks, he said.

On Sunday, Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, 37, and Sean Patrick Patterson, 28, were charged with the first-degree murder of Leard. Both are scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court Wednesday afternoon.

First-degree murder is a homicide that is both planned and deliberate.

Ouellette said evidence gathered has led police to determine Leard was killed.

The remains were found in Coburg, about 20 kilometres west of Upper Cape, where Leard was last seen alive May 26.

The charges indicate the murder happened May 26 in Upper Cape.

Court documents list Patterson's address as Leard's home on Upper Cape Road. No address is listed for Pottie.

Leard lived in Upper Cape, New Brunswick, and his vehicle was found abandoned in Springhill, Nova Scotia, on May 28. RCMP say human remains were found during a search for Leard in Coburg, New Brunswick, on Thursday. (CBC News)

Police issued a news release last week calling Leard's disappearance suspicious.

Leard was reported missing on May 28, the same day his car was found abandoned in Springhill, N.S.

Ouellette previously said a tip from the public led police to an abandoned mobile home off Quarry Road in Coburg, where the remains were found Thursday.

Police were already in the area searching for Leard.