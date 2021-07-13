Human remains found in June identified as Jamie Leard

Human remains found during a search for Jamie Leard in southeastern New Brunswick are now confirmed to be those of the 38-year-old, RCMP said Tuesday.

Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, 37, and Sean Patrick Patterson, 28, are jointly charged with first-degree murder in Leard's death.

Police allege Leard was killed May 25 in Upper Cape, the community in southeastern New Brunswick where he lived.

RCMP previously said Leard was reported missing May 28, the same day his car was found abandoned in Springhill, N.S.

Human remains were found on June 3 near an abandoned mobile home in Coburg, about 20 kilometres west of Leard's home.

RCMP had said DNA testing would be required to confirm that the remains were those of Leard, though police had gathered enough evidence to determine he had been killed.

On Monday, Pottie and Patterson appeared by phone in Moncton provincial court. A preliminary inquiry for the case was scheduled for Jan. 17 to 21.