Jury sent home as murder trial expected to be shorter than planned

The jury in a Moncton-area murder trial was sent home early Thursday after the judge said the case would likely be completed faster than the originally scheduled eight weeks.

Two witnesses testified in the trial of Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, 39, who is charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of killing Jamie Leard, 38, in Upper Cape on May 25, 2021. Upper Cape is about 83 kilometres east of Moncton.

Court of King's Bench Justice Robert Dysart told the jurors that a guilty plea by Sean Patterson, who was set to be tried with Pottie, had "changed the landscape" of the trial.

As a result, he said prosecutors and Pottie's lawyers are evaluating what evidence is necessary to present in the trial.

"They believe the trial can be shortened," Dysart said, referring to the lawyers.

Jamie Leard's home on Upper Cape Road shown June 4, 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The jurors on Thursday heard from Rodney Lucci, who owned the property where Leard's remains were discovered in Coburg, a rural area around 20 kilometres west of his home.

Crown prosecutor Maurice Blanchard showed Lucci four photos of the property. They show an abandoned trailer home along with materials outside that Lucci described as the home's insulation and pipes.

Lucci said his property covers around 55 acres off the Quarry Road and that a former rail line also crosses the area now used as a snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle trail.

RCMP previously have said Leard's remains were found on June 3, 2021, in Coburg.

The second witness was Sackville RCMP Const. Francis Demers, who was the exhibit custodian in the case, responsible for overseeing items seized as part of the investigation.

He described going to Leard's home while he was still missing, in late May 2021, with Const. Mathieu Daigle, and seizing various items inside that were "of interest."

The officer said the items included various types of ammunition, Leard's wallet, bank card and gun trigger locks.

Demers went on to describe six items entered as exhibits in the trial, including phones belonging to Leard, Patterson and Angel Sears, and three rifles.

He said the firearms were a Remington 783 calibre .22-250 rifle, a Remington 783 .270 calibre rifle and a Savage Arms .17 HMR calibre rifle.

No information was given about the significance of the firearms in the case.

The defence had no questions for Demers.

Three rifles were entered as exhibits in Henry Pottie's murder trial. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Blanchard told the judge the defence had made concessions that reduced the number of witnesses they planned to call Thursday.

After a discussion without the jury present, the details of which cannot be reported, the judge told the jury about how the trial would likely be shorter and sent them home until Monday morning.

The jury heard from four witnesses on Wednesday, including Leard's uncle Mike Winters. Winters had said Leard stored four guns on his property, but Leard took them back about three weeks before he disappeared.

The jury also heard from an RCMP officer who looked through Leard's Upper Cape home while he was still missing. Daigle testified there was ammunition at the home, an empty gun locker and gun trigger locks, but no firearms.

Crown prosecutor Guillaume Rigucci said in an opening statement Tuesday that Leard walked into his home and was shot by two people before his remains were buried and burned.

Rigucci said Leard's remains were put in a trailer and hauled with an all-terrain vehicle to a remote area.

Patterson pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder. The jury has heard he is expected to testify at Pottie's trial.