Jamie Irving's appearance at trial postponed for medical reasons

Testimony from Brunswick News vice-president Jamie Irving in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit has been postponed due to a medical condition.

Former Times & Transcript managing editor Al Hogan is suing the newspaper company for wrongful dismissal in relation to his 2015 firing, which came after an internal investigation over a controversial trip involving one of his employees.

In court in Moncton Thursday, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Denise LeBlanc said she had received an affidavit from Dr. Bruce Campbell that said Irving should rest for a period of at least four weeks, after which, his medical condition should be re-evaluated.

No information was given in court about the medical condition.

Former Times & Transcript managing editor Al Hogan is suing Brunswick News for wrongful dismissal. (CBC)

Speaking via teleconference, Catherine Lahey, Irving's lawyer, said her client's preference was to get the matter resolved before the end of those four weeks.

Irving's testimony has been rescheduled to July 16, with the next day set aside for closing arguments.

The weeklong trial heard from Hogan, as well as a former senior adviser to then-premier David Alward, and former editors-in-chief at the paper.

Larry's Gulch lodge on the Restigouche River. (CBC)

The controversy is centered around Murray Guy, then assistant managing editor, accepting a free trip to the provincial government fishing lodge Larry's Gulch, and attempts to have documents altered to conceal his visit after the fact.

Guy's name appeared on a guest list for the lodge obtained by one of the company's reporters through a right-to-information request.

Testimony revealed Hogan deleted parts of an email he was asked to submit to the company, that suggested removing Guy's name from the official guest list.

Hogan was fired from Moncton's Times & Transcript in 2015 after an internal investigation. (CBC)

Hogan said he wasn't trying to have Guy's name removed, only the reference to where he worked, because he had permission to go to the lodge as a private citizen, not as a representative of the newspaper.

He said the 2015 investigation was "a sham" and the company "intentionally manipulated" the findings to fire him to achieve "an underlying objective to concentrate editorial control over its publications in its corporate directors, including Irving," according to the statement of claim.