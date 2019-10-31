Man convicted of murdering 2-year-old girl wins appeal

A New Brunswick man found guilty of killing his girlfriend's two-year-old daughter has successfully appealed his conviction.

The Court of Appeal of New Brunswick acquitted James Paul Turpin on Thursday of second-degree murder in the 2004 death of Kennedy Corrigan, citing errors by the trial judge, and ordered a new trial on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Kennedy died as a result of a brain injury of unknown origin while she was in the care of Turpin at her home in Central Blissville.

Turpin, 40, told authorities Kennedy fell and hit her head in the bathtub, but medical experts testified the toddler's brain injury wasn't consistent with a slip and fall from a standing position.

The Crown argued Turpin caused the traumatic injury by shaking her or by some other means of force, and a jury found him guilty in June 2016.

But the Appeal Court ruled Court of Queen's Bench Justice Judy Clendening failed to follow the Canada Evidence Act by allowing the Crown to call more than five medical experts to testify about the "severity and significance" of the injuries, or the "mechanism by which those injuries might have occurred" without first seeking permission.

"In my view, even if the defence had consented to leave being granted, it would nevertheless have been necessary for the trial judge to consider the circumstances and to determine whether leave should be granted as part of her gatekeeper function," Chief Justice Marc Richard wrote in his decision on behalf of the five-justice panel.

"This was not done and constitutes an error in law," he said.

Clendening also erred in her instructions to the jury about Turpin's after-the-fact conduct, the appeal court found.

"In my view, as a matter of logic, common sense and human experience, Mr. Turpin's claim of Kennedy having fallen in the bathtub, if rejected, does not make it more likely that he meant to kill her or cause her bodily harm knowing that it was likely to cause her death and was reckless as to whether death ensued," wrote Richard.

Two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan suffered a massive brain injury on April 2, 2004, and died a week later at the IWK Hospital in Halifax. (Court exhibit)

"Thus, the jury should have been told not to consider this evidence on the question of the level of Mr. Turpin's culpability."

This is the second murder conviction the appeal court has overturned in a week.

On Oct. 24, the court set aside the first-degree murder conviction of Marissa Shephard and ordered a new trial, citing errors in the trial judge's instructions to the jury.

Shephard, 24, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in June 2018 in the murder of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

Wylie's body was found burned and beaten in a New Brunswick Housing tri-plex in Moncton in December 2015.

In Turpin's case, no charges were laid at the time of Kennedy's death. The RCMP's historical homicide unit reopened the case in 2013, leading to charges being laid against Turpin in 2015.

The seven women and five men on the jury deliberated for about 11½ hours over two days before reaching the guilty verdict.

Turpin was sentenced to the minimum, life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

In December 2017, in what was believed to be a first for New Brunswick, Turpin was released on bail, pending the outcome of his appeal.