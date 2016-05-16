Crown decides conviction unlikely for man accused in toddler Kennedy Corrigan's death

The trial of a northern New Brunswick man charged in the death of a toddler 17 years ago was stayed Wednesday after the Crown concluded a conviction was unlikely.

On March 8, James Turpin went on trial for manslaughter, the second trial he's faced in the death of two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan, who suffered a fatal brain injury in April 2004.

Turpin, now 41, was found guilty in 2016 of murder but successfully appealed and won a new trial, this time on a manslaughter charge.

He has always claimed that Kennedy fell in the bathtub at her home in Central Blissville, south of Fredericton. Turpin, who was then the partner of Kennedy's mother Connie Corrigan, was looking after the child at the time.

Crown prosecutors filed a stay of proceedings Wednesday, which effectively puts an end to the case. The stay was filed after the Crown wrapped up its case and before the defence presented any witnesses.

Technically, the Crown could try to reinstate the case later, but defence lawyer Nathan Gorham said he doesn't expect a third trial.

Defence hoped for not guilty verdict

Although pleased with the result, he would have preferred his client had been found not guilty.

"I feel the public and all parties involved could've benefited from a final determination of the case in terms of an acquittal," Gorham said in an interview.

He accepted the Crown's position about the stay after it acknowledged it doesn't have any reasonable prospect of getting a conviction.

"The overwhelming likelihood is that this is the end of the case," Gorham said.

Gorham said Turpin would be able to put both trials behind him.

A jury found James Turpin guilty of second-degree murder following a three-week trial in 2016. (CBC News)

"I would assume he has mixed emotions," Gorham said. "He's relieved that it's over. He's always been … saddened by the case."

Gorham said Turpin is sad for everyone affected by the case and hurt by what happened to Kennedy while in his care.

"He not only went through these traumatic events himself, but then he went through a process. He was jailed based on flaws in evidence."

The Court of Queen's Bench heard from several medical experts who said the toddler's brain injury was more traumatic than a slip in the bathtub because of the bleeding and swelling found inside her brain.

But Gorham said the Crown's reassessment of its case came after the testimony of two of its final witnesses, Dr. Robert Macaulay, a neuropathologist in Florida, and Dr. Marnie Wood, a forensic pathologist in Nova Scotia.

"It became apparent there was no way to say this was a crime or an accident," he said.

After the injury, Kennedy was taken to Chalmers hospital in Fredericton, then flown to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, where she died a week later.

Other factors might have been at play

Wood, who was asked by RCMP in January 2014 to review Kennedy's case, said bleeding inside her brain was caused by some form of trauma, and the injury prevented any kind of oxygen or blood flow. This forced the toddler to lose consciousness.

Under cross-examination, Wood said it was possible Kennedy died from a fall in the bathtub. She said it was also possible other factors, such as an injury from an earlier fall, had lowered her response to the fall in the bathtub.

Wood said a fall from less than five feet could be fatal, but the chances are "less than one in a million," and other factors would likely be at play.

Gorham reiterated during his cross-examination that Kennedy had fallen and been vomiting days before the incident that sent her to hospital.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham says Turpin has always felt sad about the case and what happened to Kennedy. (CBC News)

Wood agreed it was possible vomiting could exacerbate swelling of the brain.

Turpin wasn't charged in Kennedy's death until 2015, when he was living in Charlo, near Dalhousie. The next year, he was found guilty of second-degree murder, but three years later appealed.

The Court of Appeal found there wasn't enough evidence of murder and ordered a new trial on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The trial was being heard without a jury by Justice Terrence Morrison.