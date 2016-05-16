James Turpin seemed sincere when relating how toddler died, longtime friend recalls

A longtime friend of a northern New Brunswick man accused in the death of two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan recalls being told her slip in the bathtub was an accident.

Lance McGregor heard James Turpin's account of what happened while they were in the waiting room with two security guards at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in April, 2004.

"He's sincere," said McGregor, who has known Turpin for about 20 years, but said he is more of an acquaintance now.

"If you get into an accident you're upset. You're concerned. It's only normal."

Kennedy died April 9, 2004, after suffering a severe brain injury at her home in Central Blissville, about 30 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.The toddler was under Turpin's care at the time.

Turpin, who has already been found guilty once for Kennedy's death and successfully appealed the verdict, claims the toddler died after falling and hitting her head in the bathtub.

The day Kennedy was rushed to hospital, McGregor received a phone call from Kennedy's mom, Connie Corrigan, explaining what happened.

A jury found James Turpin guilty of second-degree murder following a three-week trial in 2016. After an appeal in 2019, a new trial was ordered. This time he's on trial for manslaughter. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Then, McGregor went to the Fredericton hospital where he provided Turpin with a pair of pants.

Several medical staff testified Wednesday that Turpin was in nothing but a T-shirt and underwear when he was at the hospital.

Returning to Central Blissville

When medical staff in Fredericton decided Kennedy should be airlifted to the IWK in Halifax, McGregor drove Turpin back to his home in Central Blissville.

McGregor went to pick up Turpin's three-year-old daughter at the neighbour's house, while Turpin went inside the home where he was staying to pick up his daughter's clothes and a car seat.

When the defence asked how long they were at the residence in Central Blissville, McGregor said it wasn't long.

"Very quick," he testified. "We're looking at a seven hour drive."

They drove to Dalhousie to drop Turpin's daughter off with her mother at a truck stop nearby, about a four hour drive.

Then they immediately turned around.

McGregor, whose memory was a bit fuzzy during his testimony, believes he and Turpin carried on in general conversation throughout the drive. McGregor doesn't recall asking about the incident.

"I don't think I had any reason to ask," he said. "This was back in 2004."

The next time McGregor heard from Turpin was that same evening. Turpin was calling him from the RCMP detachment in Oromocto. He was pulled over while on his way to the IWK in Halifax.

McGregor picked him up at the police station and let Turpin sleep on his couch in Fredericton. He said when he woke up, Turpin was gone.

During Turpin's first trial in 2016, McGregor recalled stopping at a phone booth at least four times so Turpin could call Connie Corrigan or her cousin Ali Corrigan, who lived with them.

Autopsy was required

The court also heard from Dr. John Smith, a former medical examiner, who oversaw Kennedy's autopsy.

Smith said the procedure was mandatory because her death was viewed as "undetermined" by doctors.

"Even the ones that aren't suspicious. If you don't know the cause, you have to do what you can to determine that," Smith said by video call Thursday.

"The autopsy provides more information. Once it's done, you're not going back."

Doctors involved in the autopsy also provided urine, blood, a soiled diaper and stool samples to RCMP for their investigation. They also took vaginal and rectal swaps to see if there was any evidence of sexual abuse.

The doctor who conducted the autopsy in 2004 has since died. He also didn't testify at Turpin's first trial in 2016 because he was suffering from dementia.

The Court of Appeal found there wasn't enough evidence of murder and ordered a new trial on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The trial has almost concluded its second week and is being heard by judge alone.