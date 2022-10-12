Coroner's inquest scheduled in 2019 death of DTI worker in Woodstock

A coroner's inquest into the death of a man killed on a New Brunswick job site three years ago has been scheduled for next month.

James (Jimmy) Martin, 64, died on Aug. 29, 2019, as a result of injuries he sustained in a fall in Woodstock while working for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The department was fined $125,000 in July 2020 after pleading guilty to violating workplace safety regulations by failing to provide safe guardrails that would have prevented Martin from falling to his death.

The temporary set up for railings at the job site where Martin was working, was held together with plastic zip ties and wire, the Woodstock provincial courtroom heard.

Both the judge presiding over the case and Martin's family said at the time the fine was inadequate, because it's the government paying the government.

Judge Pierre Dubé had described the system as "redundant." Martin's widow, Rayma Martin, called the fine "a joke."

"Save taxpayers their money, why bother with it? Something has got to change," she had said.

The coroner's inquest will be held Nov. 8-10 at the Burton Law Courts, the Department of Justice and Public Safety announced Wednesday.

Presiding coroner Emily Caissy and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Martin's death, according to a news release.

The jury will have an opportunity to recommend ways to prevent similar deaths.

Under the Coroners Act, an inquest is held when a worker dies as a result of an accident occurring in the course of their employment at or in a woodland operation, sawmill, lumber processing plant, food processing plant, fish processing plant, construction project site, mining plant or mine, including a pit or quarry.

The New Brunswick coroner service is an independent fact-finding agency that may not make any finding of legal responsibility.