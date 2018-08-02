Police seek federal inmate who escaped Saint John halfway house

Saint John police are seeking the public's help in the search for an escaped inmate who left a halfway house this week.

James Halleran, a 27-year-old St. John's, N.L. man, illegally left the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Tuesday, according to Staff Sgt. Tony Hayes of the Saint John Police Force.

Halleran is serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and other assault charges.

James Halleran, 27, left the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre in Saint John on Tuesday. (Submitted by Saint John Police Force)

The man was last seen wearing a black basketball jersey, black shorts and red and black sneakers. Halleran also has an arm sleeve tattoo and head and neck tattoos.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest and the suspension of his parole, Hayes said.

The federal halfway house on Carleton Street uptown is available to federal inmates on conditional release.

In 2013, Halleran was sentenced in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court for his part in a violent assault that left a 40-year-old man in critical condition with gunshot and stab wounds.

Newfoundland police said at the time the incident was "a drug deal gone bad."

The public is being asked if they have information regarding Halleran to call the Saint John Police Force at 648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.