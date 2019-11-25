Fredericton's Jake Thomas prepares for year without football

This story is part of a series on the impact of COVID-19 on New Brunswick athletes

Fredericton's Jake Thomas is preparing for a year without football, after the CFL announced it wouldn't have a 2020-2021 season.

Thomas would've been going into his ninth season in the league, but now he's got to find another way to spend the year.

"It was definitely some news you didn't want to hear, especially for all the guys who have been prepping for a season," Thomas said after finding out on Aug. 17 that the season was cancelled.

"I think there was a lot of hope that we were going to be able to have a hub city in Winnipeg and have a shortened season."

Thomas won the Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last season and was looking forward to helping the Bombers defend that title.

The league had been trying to get federal funding so it could have games this season in a hub city, but it wasn't able to get the funding it needed. COVID-19 restrictions would mean games would've been played without fans.

Fredericton native Jake Thomas was heading into his ninth season in the Canadian Football League before the season was cancelled. (Gary Moore/CBC)

This has been the first summer Thomas has been able to be in Fredericton since 2010. Thomas had still been working out and preparing as if there was going to be a season.

Now Thomas is going to give his body a break.

"I'll have to reset my training goals," said Thomas, who has been playing football for 20 years. "Instead of prepping for a season in two weeks I have roughly nine or 10 months."

Thomas said it's good to know, even if it isn't the news he was hoping for. Now Thomas, and other players, can figure out what to do over the next year.

Jake Thomas helped the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup. (CFL/Facebook)

Thomas plans on becoming a real estate agent in the Fredericton area for now, but he hasn't decided what he'll do if there is football in 2021.

"Until I make a decision I'm going to train like I'm still going to play. Eventually when I make a decision one way or the other I'll change the training that way," said Thomas.

"It's been a long time since I've gone this long without being in football, so we'll see if I like not being banged up at all."