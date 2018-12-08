St. Louis Blues' Jake Allen brings Stanley Cup to Fredericton

People in Fredericton have scored a chance to see the Stanley Cup up close and personal today.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen will be showing off the cup at Officers' Square on Thursday afternoon.

The event will include a parade with the Stanley Cup and a chance for residents to get their photos taken with the trophy. The Stanley Cup will arrive around 1:30 p.m.

"There's not many times where New Brunswick gets to bring the cup back," said Allen, a Fredericton native.

"But hopefully a lot more in the future with all the younger kids coming up."

The St. Louis Blues, with 13 other Canadian born players in their lineup, claimed the team's first championship in its 52-year history.

A lifelong dream

Allen has been dreaming of the Stanley Cup ever since he first laced up his skates as a kid.

"It doesn't get to happen to a lot of people and I'm fortunate enough that it did to me," said the 28-year-old.

"It's still pretty surreal."

The St. Louis Blues pose with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 in June. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The New Brunswick hockey star wanted to do something special for the people in his community as a thank you for their support during his hockey career.

Inspiring young athletes

Allen made his NHL debut for the Blues in 2012. He is also known for his work mentoring aspiring goalies with the Jake Allen Fantasy Goalie Camp for Bantam AAA youth across the province.

The Fredericton native was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2008 and made his debut for the team in 2012. (Timothy Pennell/CBC)

Allen is hoping for a big crowd and enough people will be able to get photos with the Stanley Cup. He's also hoping to inspire a few young athletes.

"Some kids out there that get a chance to see it at a young age, [it gives] them some hope and dreams," he said.

The NHL hockey player doesn't get to spend much quality time with the Cup. It has to go to 52 people throughout the summer. Each person gets 12 to 13 hours with it.

Alone with the Stanley Cup

After the downtown event, Allen plans to have a bit of alone time with the Cup and his immediate family in Fredericton.

Although his two young daughters don't yet understand the significance of the Stanley Cup, he's looking forward to seeing the reaction from his parents and grandparents.

"Next thing you know it'll be gone so we're trying to make every second of the day count," he said.