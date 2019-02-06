Fredericton High student is the sole N.B. recipient of this year's Loran Award

When Jaimie Little of Fredericton was applying for the Loran scholarship, she asked the teacher of her weakest subject, physics, for a reference letter.

When her mother, Mila Park, asked why, she responded, "because I don't want to show only the good parts. He knows my ups and downs and I want to show everything about me."

"That answer … just blew my mind," said Park. "She's not a little girl, she's a beautiful, thoughtful young lady at 17 and a half years old."

The Fredericton High School senior is the only New Brunswick recipient of this year's Loran Award, valued at $100,000 for four years of undergraduate study. The award includes an annual stipend, matching tuition waiver, a mentor for four years, and access to summer internships. It was awarded to 35 students this year.

Little learned she was one of those students on Sunday.

"I couldn't believe I got it, and when they emailed me back saying I got it, there was some physical proof, so it felt more real. But I wondered if I had maybe imagined that they had said yes," Little said.

The first person Little shared the news with was her mom, who was skiing with her son at Crabbe Mountain at the time.

"She screamed out to the whole lodge and she couldn't stop crying," said Little. "My brother had to take the phone and talk to me instead, she was just so overwhelmed."

The Loran Award is given to young Canadians who show character, leadership and a desire to serve their community.

When she got the news Sunday that she'd won the award, the first person Jamie Little called was her mom. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

In addition to being an excellent student, Little also plays in her school's jazz and concert bands, is co-editor of her school yearbook, volunteers with the school breakfast program, and works part-time at Walmart.

Little said receiving the award has opened up opportunities she hadn't previously considered. She hopes to get a bachelor of science and eventually go to med school.

'Humble with a big heart'

The selection committee said it was her humility that gave Little an edge.

"Her sincere desire to make things better for other people, not just to get herself ahead … really made her stand out," said Heather Spratt, the senior director of programs at the Loran Scholars Foundation.

Jamie Little was determined to be on the yearbook committee to make sure no one was left out, after not being included in her middle school yearbook. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Park said the application process for the award was intense. The students must submit a comprehensive information package, and go through a series of interviews.

Little said the toughest question she faced was why she does the things she does.

"They asked me … why I was so bent on doing the yearbook in Grade 9. And I realized it's because in Grade 7 all my friends were in the yearbook and I was away for a week, and missed the selection, and at the end of the year, when everyone was looking at the yearbook, I wasn't in it," Little said.

"And I thought it's just the feeling of not being included, and that stuck with me and now I try to include people in all the activities I do."

This year, Little is determined to make sure every single one of her classmates appears in the yearbook at least three times.

Jamie Little said music is what relaxes her and makes her happy. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

"The things that you do are important, but the reasons behind them are almost more important," Little said.

Spratt said she learned that Little became a linesman because she thought there weren't enough women in the field, even though she didn't know how to skate.

"She put in hours and hours and hours of practice. She didn't even really know the game of hockey, but she learned it inside and out."

Three other New Brunswick students made it to the final round of interviews: Janelle Poirier of Shediac, Vardaan Malhotra of Fredericton, and Alec Landry of Dieppe. Loran Finalists receive an award of $5,000 and a certificate of achievement.

Three Fredericton High School students have become Loran Scholars over the years, which Spratt says is exceptional considering more than 4,000 high schools in Canada participate and there have only been 600 scholars in the past 30 years.