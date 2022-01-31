Province reports death of inmate at Saint John jail

A man has died while in custody at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre.

The inmate was transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital on Saturday and died on Sunday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice and Public Safety, which operates the provincial jail.

"This information is being released in accordance with the department's policy. Neither foul play nor self-harm are suspected."

The department says the Office of the Coroner has been advised of the death, also in accordance with policy.

The man was serving a sentence at the time of his death.