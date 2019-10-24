2 baby jaguars make their debut at Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton

They don't have names yet, but two baby jaguars at the Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton have grown enough to make their public debut.

The two males, born on Aug. 22, have just started going outside with their mother, B.J.

Gabrielle Jacob, a registered veterinarian technician at the zoo, says the jaguar cubs are getting more adventurous every day.

"At this point, they're starting to explore a lot more, trying new things, jumping up on benches, jumping up on rocks, trying to play with balls, pumpkins. Anything we give them is play at this point," Jacob said.

Gabrielle Jacob, a registered veterinarian technician, says taking care of the two jaguar cubs is the highlight of her day. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

The smaller cub weighs 3.5 kilograms, while the larger one weighs 5.2 kilograms.

Zoo director Jill Marvin says the smaller cub had to receive supplemental feeding for about four weeks.

"We weren't sure that he was getting a good weight on him, if he was getting enough milk," she said. "Mom would transfer away. We could grab the cub, give it a little extra help out in the world."

The cubs may be brothers, but they're quite different, according to Marvin.

"We always knew we had a little guy and a big guy, but they definitely have personalities as well.," she said.

"The bigger guy is a little bit more of a mama's boy. He follows her around, he plays a little bit harder. The little guy is just a little bit more independent."

Two new jaguar cubs at the Magnetic Hill Zoo are starting to leave the comfort of their den and explore the outside world. 0:58

Marvin says the zoo will be looking to the public to come up with names for the cubs. A contest will be launched next week.

The cubs are usually outside between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Marvin says sometimes their father, Rio, joins them.

The public will have the next few months to visit the cubs.

The smaller jaguar cub had to receive supplemental feedings for about four weeks to help him gain weight. (Magnetic Hill Zoo/Facebook)

"We will eventually get Rio and B.J. back together and the cubs will move over to another accredited zoo," Marvin said.

Some of the staff, like Jacob, have already grown attached to them.

"It's the highlight of my day, every day," she said. "They just bring such joy to everyone who works here. It's such a pleasure to get to see these animals up close."

Jacob expects the cubs to be a big draw, while they remain at the zoo.