Trucker arrested for drunk driving while three times over legal limit, RCMP say
The 61-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was released on promise to appear in Campbellton provincial court in September.
61-year-old man arrested near Jacquet River
A transport truck driver was arrested Friday under suspicion of driving while impaired in northern New Brunswick.
A call from a bystander alerted the RCMP to the 61-year-old Brampton, Ont., man's whereabouts, according to a statement from the RCMP.
When police tracked down the driver of the transport truck on Highway 11, near Jacquet River, he provided two breath samples which registered a blood alcohol level of almost three times the legal limit, the statement said.
The man was released with a promise to appear in Campbellton provincial court on Sept. 16.