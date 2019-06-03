Skip to Main Content
Trucker arrested for drunk driving while three times over legal limit, RCMP say
The 61-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was released on promise to appear in Campbellton provincial court in September.

61-year-old man arrested near Jacquet River

Brampton, Ont., man is scheduled to appear in Campbellton provincial court in September. (CBC)

A transport truck driver was arrested Friday under suspicion of driving while impaired in northern New Brunswick.

A call from a bystander alerted the RCMP to the 61-year-old Brampton, Ont., man's whereabouts, according to a statement from the RCMP.

When police tracked down the driver of the transport truck on Highway 11, near Jacquet River, he provided two breath samples which registered a blood alcohol level of almost three times the legal limit, the statement said.

The man was released with a promise to appear in Campbellton provincial court on Sept. 16.

