Charge laid after Moncton bartender found severely beaten

A charge has been laid after bartender Jacques Vautour was found beaten in downtown Moncton last month.

Abdalah Abu Zeid, 21, faces a charge of aggravated assault.

Zeid remains in custody. He made an appearance in court Tuesday afternoon by video conference. Crown prosecutor Clémence Talbot objected to his release.

Provincial court Judge Brigitte Volpé adjourned the bail hearing until Wednesday afternoon to allow for an interpreter to be provided for Zeid.

The judge issued a publication ban on information presented during the bail hearing.

Jacques Vautour, 42, was found on the sidewalk early Nov. 8 about a block away from the Cosmo Dance Nightclub and Navigators Pub off Robinson Court, where he had worked that night as a bartender.

The man who found him didn't recognize Vautour as someone he had known for 25 years.

Gary Vautour says his brother Jacques is still recovering from his injuries. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Gary Vautour said earlier that his brother Jacques had intervened earlier in the night when staff at the bar entrance stopped some people from entering, and a scuffle broke out.

He said his brother spent days in hospital recovering from a broken nose, broken cheek bone, swollen eyes and other facial injuries.

Jacques Vautour wasn't in court Tuesday, but Gary Vautour was there and said he's glad to see a charge has been laid.

"I'm excited in a way that we can see justice happen," Vautour told CBC News outside the courthouse.

He said his brother is recuperating.

"It's not necessarily just a physical thing, it's a mental thing," he said. "For him to cope, being a victim, it's something he has to face, and hopefully he can grow from a negative situation."