Jackie Webster, journalist and 'trailblazer' for women's rights, has died

Journalist Jacqueline "Jackie" Webster, who was renowned for her impact on social and cultural life in New Brunswick, has died. She was 97.

Webster was receiving end-of-life care at Hospice Fredericton and died on Monday, according to a family friend.

The Fredericton writer was known by family and friends for her quick wit, insight, intelligence, activism and storytelling.

She had always refused to reveal her age, a run-on joke she had with journalists.

In 2017, she was inducted into the Order of New Brunswick for her impact on the social and cultural life of the province through her contributions to journalism.

"Her keen sense of news and her drive to tell stories helped her succeed in the media," read her profile description for the Order of New Brunswick.

A true storyteller

She was called a trailblazer for women's rights — having balanced law studies, business, motherhood and writing.

"Her deep reach into Canada's journalistic circles allowed her to introduce her home province to the rest of the country through her unique storytelling abilities."

Although some would consider her a pioneer in political journalism, she never liked the description much.

"I hate all that stuff, you know. First of all, to me, it puts women down. I would rather be part of a thing. I don't like the sound of it. I never saw myself as a first."

A heart for journalism

As a young woman, Webster caught the eye of Lord Beaverbrook, when the newspaper baron was visiting New Brunswick.

The next year, they danced together at the University of New Brunswick Law Ball in Saint John, and Beaverbrook pressed her on why she wasn't at university herself. Then he helped her attend the University of New Brunswick

"I always felt I had to make him proud," she said in an interview with CBC News earlier this year.

At the weekly lunch meetings, Webster kept a wooden gavel close by to keep the 'rowdy' lunch gang in order. (Myfanwy Davies/CBC)

Webster knew journalism would be her life after going to work for the Telegraph-Journal in the 1960s.

"My first day in the newsroom, I just fell in love with the whole place. It was that simple."

She later wrote for many other publications including Maclean's, the National Post and the Globe and Mail.

She also wrote speeches for former New Brunswick premier Richard Hatfield.

On Twitter, Premier Blaine Higgs said Webster was a true inspiration and role model for others.

"Jackie, as she was better known to most, was a trailblazing female journalist who challenged stereotypes and gender barriers to become one of New Brunswick's most prolific journalists and columnists."

'Truly an inspiration'

She started a weekly lunch group called the Tuesday Club 32 years ago with Dalton Camp, a well-known political analyst and commentator, after Frank McKenna's Liberals swept to power in 1987.

"After McKenna took over ... there were all those politicians sort of out of jobs, and we figured there should be something, and we should do something with them," Webster said in April.

There, civil servants, lawyers, politicians like Hatfield and the occasional journalist, gathered to discuss and debate the news of the day and perhaps to share gossip.

Often Webster, was the only woman in attendance. She used a wooden gavel on the table in front "to keep order with this rowdy bunch of men."

The group continues to meet in the Webster room of Fredericton's Crowne Plaza.

Webster's portrait hangs in the Lord Beaverbrook Hotel. (Myfanwy Davies/CBC)

But this past spring, Webster gave up her lunch-club gavel, blaming her mobility issues. She also had a heart condition.

She turned the gavel over to Chris Morris, who spent much of her own long journalism career working out of the legislative building for the Canadian Press.

Morris was invited into the club about a year ago but has known Webster for years.

She has described Webster as a mentor.

"She's truly an inspiration," Morris said, who arrived in New Brunswick in 1979 as a young journalist.

"There was Jackie and she just knew everybody and everything."

Listen to Jackie Webster talk about her many memories from her weekly lunch club in April 2019