Judge won't recuse himself from Jackie Vautour case over Aboriginal comments

A judge accused of expressing biased comments related to a lawsuit involving Kouchibouguac squatter Jackie Vautour says he won't recuse himself from hearing the case.

Vautour's lawyer accused Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette of making comments in September that show he is biased toward the plaintiffs by questioning the Aboriginal rights of Vautour.

"There is no indication — in any way — that my mind was closed to any evidence and issue," Ouellette said in a decision he read Thursday. He said he made the comments as a way of provoking Vautour's lawyer to offer a rebuttal and argue his position.

Jackie Vautour wasn't present for the ruling. About 40 other people with ties to the case were in court, including Vautour's son Edmond Vautour. Edmond Vautour said they would likely appeal the ruling.

"We're going to bring it to a higher court because we're not going to accept a bias judge," Edmond Vautour told reporters.

Edmond Vautour, the son of Jackie Vautour, says they'll likely appeal the judge's decision to not recuse himself from the case. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Ouellette said there's a high legal bar that must be met to show a judge is biased, and he said the transcript of his own comments didn't meet that test.

Ouellette ordered them to pay $3,000 to the federal government and $3,000 to the provincial government for cost of the court process. Edmond Vautour said he wouldn't pay a cent.

Jackie Vautour, 91, has engaged in a series of legal battles related to the creation of Kouchibouguac National Park in eastern New Brunswick.

Vautour represents more than 100 Métis and Acadian families whose land was expropriated in the 1970s. The lawsuit filed in 2017 against the federal government alleges the removal of the families was an illegal act that infringed on Indigenous rights.

It was toward the end of a September court appearance that Vautour's lawyer, Michael Swinwood, was addressing a previous case involving Vautour in which he unsuccessfully asserted that as a Métis person, he had the right to fish for food in the area of Kouchibouguac.

Michael Swinwood is the lawyer representing Jackie Vautour and other families forced off their land when Kouchibouguac National Park was created. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal upheld lower court rulings that rejected Vautour had that right, saying a trial judge correctly ruled the presence of a historic Métis community in the area of Kouchibouguac had not been established.

The federal and provincial government in September argued there's no valid claim of Métis rights in the park area as asserted in the lawsuit. Swinwood was responding to those arguments, saying the judge had yet to hear evidence on the issue.

"Mr. Vautour doesn't sound like an Aboriginal," Ouellette said, according to a transcript of the Sept. 25 hearing.

"Doesn't sound like an Aboriginal?" Swinwood replied.

"Like, it doesn't sound like he has any rights and that was determined in the — he — he — is not. There's no such community in New Brunswick."

Swinwood added: "Well, it seems like you've made up your mind on that issue."

"I will write my decision in the future, sir," Ouellette said. "I haven't made up my mind on anything."

Legal arguments then continued.

Two days later, Swinwood filed a motion seeking the judge's recusal.

Lawyers representing the federal and provincial governments had argued the comments weren't biased, and simply showed the judge was trying to get Swinwood to refine his argument.