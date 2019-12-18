Appeal court rejects Jackie Vautour's latest challenge of Kouchibouguac park creation

New Brunswick's Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Jackie Vautour, the latest rejection in a decades-long attempt to challenge the creation of Kouchibouguac National Park.

In 2017, Vautour filed a lawsuit saying he represents more than 100 people claiming to be Metis Acadian Mi'kmaq seeking rights and title to the park area under the Canadian constitution.

The federal and provincial government argued the case was an attempt to re-litigate something decided by courts as high as the Supreme Court of Canada already.

The Court of Queen's Bench agreed and dismissed the case last year. That prompted Vautour to appeal. The case was heard by a three-judge panel in October.

The decision written by Justice Lucie LaVigne issued Thursday agreed with the federal and provincial governments, concluding Vautour's case was an abuse of process.

"The decision striking the Claim is not the product of any reversible error," LaVigne wrote of the lower court's ruling Vautour appealed.

Vautour led a series of legal battles related to the creation of the park in eastern New Brunswick along the Northumberland Strait. Between 1969-71, the province expropriated land from residents and transferred it to the federal government for the park.

The decision notes that prior civil proceedings decided the lawfulness of the expropriation. Criminal charges against Vautour for fishing in the park led to a decision that there is no historic rights-bearing Métis community in New Brunswick generally and in the area of the park specifically.

That decision meant he didn't have a constitutionally protected right to fish for food in the park.

Vautour was ordered to pay the province $5,000 for costs related to the case.

CBC News has requested comment from a lawyer representing Vautour.