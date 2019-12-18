Jackie Vautour's lawyer accuses judge of bias, says he shouldn't hear lawsuit

A lawyer representing Jackie Vautour in a lawsuit related to the expropriation of land for Kouchibouguac National Park is calling on the judge hearing the case to recuse himself.

Vautour represents more than 100 Métis and Acadian families whose land was expropriated in the 1970s to create the park. Vautour returned to the park two years after the expropriation and has fought for his right to live off the land ever since.

A lawsuit filed in 2017 against the federal government alleges the removal of the families was an illegal act that infringed on Indigenous rights.

Michael Swinwood said comments made by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette during a hearing in September show he is biased toward the plaintiffs by questioning the Aboriginal rights of Vautour.

"Fairness of the trial process needs to be corrected," Swinwood said, calling on Ouellette to hand the case off to another judge.

More than 1,000 families were expropriated to make room for Kouchibouguac National Park. (Facebook)

It was toward the end of a September court appearance that Swinwood was addressing a previous case involving Vautour, where he unsuccessfully asserted that as a Métis person, he had the right to fish for food in the area of Kouchibouguac.

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal upheld lower court rulings that rejected Vautour had that right, saying a trial judge correctly ruled the presence of a historic Métis community in the area of Kouchibouguac had not been established. The Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the case.

The federal and provincial government in September argued there's no valid claim of Métis rights in the park area as asserted in the lawsuit. Swinwood was responding to those arguments, saying that the judge had yet to hear evidence on the issue.

"Mr. Vautour doesn't sound like an Aboriginal," Ouellette said, according to a transcript of the Sept. 25 hearing.

"Doesn't sound like an Aboriginal?" Swinwood replied.

'I haven't made up my mind'

"Like, it doesn't sound like he has any rights and that was determined in the — he — he — is not. There's no such community in New Brunswick."

"But that's not the — that's not the case that's before the court," Swinwood said.

A moment later, Swinwood added: "Well, it seems like you've made up your mind on that issue."

"I will write my decision in the future, sir," Ouellette said. "I haven't made up my mind on anything."

Michael Swinwood is the lawyer representing Jackie Vautour and other families forced off their land when Kouchibouguac National Park was created. (Shane Magee/CBC)

On Wednesday, Ouellette heard arguments from Swinwood and lawyers representing the federal and provincial governments on whether the judge should recuse himself.

Swinwood argued the judge's comments were "egregious" and show he is biased against Vautour. The governments opposed the motion for the judge to recuse himself, saying the comments represent a judge raising potential weaknesses in a lawyer's arguments.

Kathleen McManus, a lawyer representing the attorney general of Canada, said the comments and the exchange with the lawyer were "acceptable and in no way gave rise to a reasonable apprehension of bias."

McManus said the Supreme Court of Canada has previously ruled judges shouldn't be passive and "sit there in silence." Instead, she said they can ask questions to probe a lawyer's position.

She said examples of statements by judges that courts have ruled show bias include "you're wasting my time," you're clutching at straws," and "you've got an uphill battle of a case."

Decision next month

More than 50 people packed one of the large Court of Queen's Bench courtrooms in Moncton as lawyers outlined their positions.

Vautour, 90, sat in the second row, using an assistive listening device. He declined to say anything outside the courthouse.

The judge will issue his decision on whether to recuse himself on Jan. 9.