Avenir Centre rock concert will be phone-free zone

When rocker Jack White hits the stage in Moncton on Tuesday, a hallmark from recent concerts will be missing.

The former White Stripes singer and guitarist has banned cellphones at all the dates on his nationwide tour supporting his new album Boarding House Reach.

A statement posted to the Avenir Centre's website says the move is aimed at creating a "100 per cent human experience."

"We think you'll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it in person."

Wrap it up

Each phone will be placed in a Yondr pouch and locked before its owner gets into the concert. (CBC )

When arriving at the arena, concert-goers will have their phones placed in a Yondr pouch, which is made of canvas and locked with a magnet.

Attendees will keep their phones at all times and the pouches can be unlocked anytime in a designated zone in the lobby.

The cellphone plan comes after patrons have complained about long lines and waits getting into events at the new downtown centre.

Bonnie Porter, a spokesperson for SMG, the group that runs the Avenir Centre, said there should be "minimal impact" for people attending the concert Tuesday night.

"Yondr will have staff providing fans with pouches inside the venue after they go through security and have their tickets scanned into the venue," she said.

Artists approve

Guitarist-bassist Kevin Comeau, left, and vocalist-drummer Cody Bowles make up Crown Lands, White's opening act in Moncton. They like the lack of phones at the concert — for the most part. (Crown Lands)

While fans may be wary of giving up their phones for the night, some of the performers on tour applaud the move.

Kevin Comeau, the guitarist of Crown Land, White's opening act for the tour, said it gives the performance a more retro vibe.

"There's no glowing screens that are coming out during the slow songs," said Comeau.

"All the lighters come out again, which is really interesting."

Cody Bowls, the band's singer and drummer, thinks it's a positive move.

At least one drawback

"People at first are kind of hesitant towards how they feel about having their phone locked up in a pouch," Bowls said.

"But it really gets them engaging with the artist more, and they're just becoming more invested in what's happening around them and becoming more part of the crowd."

That doesn't mean there isn't a drawback. Bowls admitted that a social media presence is important for up-and-coming bands like Crown Land, and the phone ban makes it a little more difficult to get clout.

"They have to remember our name until they get their phone unlocked at the end of the concert," he said.

But in the end, Comeau said, it's worth it.

"It's part of the magic, I think. We're here to live in the moment, the fans are there to live in the moment. It's a pretty cool experience, all said and done."