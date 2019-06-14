Former Moncton judge takes on new role with the law

Irwin Lampert hung up his judicial robe and retired in February. But the former Moncton provincial court judge doesn't plan on taking it easy.

Lampert was recently appointed to the Codiac Regional Policing Authority. He attended his first meeting Thursday evening.

"I like to keep busy and I think it's a recipe for disaster to be idle, especially for a person like me." Lampert said.

The Authority's responsibility is to ensure adequate policing in the municipalities of Dieppe, Moncton and Riverview.

"They do very interesting work, very important work and I'm very happy to have the opportunity to contribute," he said. "With my background, I probably can contribute a bit and I hope to do so."

Making a difference

Lampert spent 30 years on the bench. Although he misses his colleagues, he wanted to do something different.

"I feel that I really did have an opportunity to make a difference with some people, and not many people can say that in their career — that they can make a difference."

And he wanted to continue to make a difference.

After he retired, the former judge started to explore the City of Moncton website, scrolling through different committees that might interest him. Then he sent in his application.

Lampert was later contacted by Charles Leger, chair of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority and met with others on the committee.

Eventually, he was appointed.

'A matter of prioritizing'

Whether it's an increase in cybercrime or opioid use, Lampert says police officers face a number of challenges in today's society.

"All these different things are coming to the forefront and the police have to deal with them and the resources are tight." he said.

"It's a matter of prioritizing and I'm sure that's very difficult to do at times."

Lampert attended his first meeting of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority Thursday evening in Dieppe. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

At the committee meeting, Lampert was welcomed by Leger and Codiac RCMP Superintendent Tom Critchlow.

During various discussions, the former judge jumped right in, questioning Critchlow about the 154 traffic tickets handed out in May.

He said that works out to about four tickets each day and was surprised by the low number.

"At the end of the day this is about trying to balance our resources in line with the priorities that we have," Critchlow responded.

Lampert says he'll be there to ask questions when necessary, joking he's not one to hold back.

"The whole object is to do good for the city of Moncton. To make sure they get a bang for their buck. To make sure they get excellent police protection," he said.