Irving gives ATV riders access to trails through woodlands

New Brunswick-based J.D. Irving Ltd. says it has signed an agreement that will allow access to more than 800 kilometres of company-owned trails and woodlands by all-terrain vehicle users in the province.

The agreement will bring the more than 22,000 members of the New Brunswick All-Terrain Vehicle Federation closer to realizing a provincewide trail network, the company said Thursday.

JDI said the land in the agreement represents 18 per cent of the 4,400 kilometres of managed ATV trails in the province.

Maintenance responsibility

In providing legal access, Irving said ATV clubs will be responsible for developing and maintaining the trails to a higher standard than unmanaged trails.

The management designation means the trails are equipped with safety signs and are maintained and repaired in areas where needed.

Irving said the agreement calls for the company and the association to provide updates to one another about activities that may have an effect on either party.