Decision expected Monday in Irving Pulp and Paper plea deal

A judge in Saint John is expected to issue his decision Monday afternoon on a plea deal jointly recommended by the Crown and defence in a pollution case involving Irving Pulp and Paper.

The controversial deal would allow the company to pay part of its fine to CAST, an Atlantic salmon conservation company it controls.

The sentencing follows a court hearing on Oct. 9. A lawyer for Irving pleaded guilty on the company's behalf to three charges under the federal Fisheries Act related to numerous "significant" instances of effluent discharges into the St. John River from the company's pulp mill in west Saint John.

Irving Pulp and Paper was originally charged with 15 offences, but 12 were withdrawn as part of a plea deal in which the company agreed to pay $3.5 million in penalties.

CAST is a non-profit co-created and chaired by Jim Irving, co-CEO or JD Irving Ltd, Irving Pulp and Paper's parent company. (Youtube)

Judge David Walker must decide if he will accept the package, which includes the proposal to direct $1.1 million of the fine money to Collaboration for Atlantic Salmon Tomorrow (CAST). It is a non-profit company devoted to Atlantic salmon conservation.

CAST was co-created, and is chaired by, Jim Irving. He is the co-CEO of JD Irving Ltd.

JD Irving Ltd is Irving Pulp and Paper's parent company.

In the joint submission to Walker on Oct. 9, neither Crown lawyer Paul Adams nor defence lawyer George Cooper mentioned the Irving connection to the non-profit company.

But a CAST brochure submitted to the court along with an agreed statement of facts displays the JD Irving logo.

Documents filed with Service New Brunswick corporate registry show CAST is a company chaired by Irving, with Glenn Cooke of Cooke Aquaculture and Saint John businessman Brian Moore as fellow directors. The executive director is Andrew Willett, an Irving Woodlands manager.

Law professors contacted by CBC say there would be at least a perception of conflict of interest if the fine money, which is supposed to be punitive, is directed to an organization controlled and funded by Irving.