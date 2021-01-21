Irving Oil lays off 60 employees at Saint John refinery

Irving Oil laid off about 60 employees at the Saint John refinery Thursday, citing the "extreme and serious impacts" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These positions represent about seven per cent of the refinery workforce, according to a news release issued by the company.

The job losses come on top of reductions to the contractor workforce earlier to 225, from about 1,000.

Irving Oil president Ian Whitcomb and Irving Oil executive vice-president Sarah Irving said the latest cut was a difficult decision.

"The collapse in demand for motor fuels, jet fuel and other refined products, together with extreme market volatility, serious negative impacts to refining margins and high levels of uncertainty about the depth and duration of the downturn in our economies, continue to create prolonged and significant challenges," they said in a statement.

"These challenges have forced our company — like others in our industry — to make major changes to our operations and we are sorry for the impact that these actions have had on our team."

The company is committed to supporting its employees through this difficult transition, they said. No other details were provided.

The Irving Oil refinery is the largest in Canada. It is capable of producing more than 320,000 barrels per day.