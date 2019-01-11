Real estate consultant warns Liberal MLA's tax proposal could hammer small business

A commercial real estate consulting firm is warning a proposed amendment to New Brunswick's Assessment Act could see small businesses forced to pay property taxes on cash registers and storage racks.

Turner Drake and Partners, based in Halifax, raised the alarm in an "Action Alert" obtained by CBC News. The letter is dated Jan. 9 and was sent to company clients.

"Consider the value of your equipment, storage racking, display coolers, and other installations and recalculate your tax bill assuming the value of these items will be included in your assessment," the letter stated.

"What's in store is a major shift in the tax burden toward businesses who already share more than their fair share!"

The letter said businesses affected could include convenience stores, bakeries and hospitals.

It urges business owners to contact "stakeholders and your MLA and hope that common sense will prevail!"

The senior manager of Turner Drake's property tax division, Andre Pouliot, is listed as a contact.

He declined to comment, saying the letter was an internal document shared only with clients.

Saint John Harbour Liberal MLA Gerry Lowe introduced the proposed amendment in the legislature on Dec. 12.

Saint John Harbour Liberal MLA Gerry Lowe says the Turner Drake letter lacked context and added, 'They know better than that.' (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

He said the bill is aimed squarely at lifting tax exemptions granted decades ago to heavy industry and will not target other businesses.

"Totally overkill on their part, totally," said Lowe. "They know better than that. And I can understand, they're working on behalf of big industry, I'm sure."

Lowe said the bill will be debated publicly and will likely be amended in some form before a final vote.

It has support from the Liberals, the Green Party and the People's Alliance, meaning it would pass if that support holds.

City wants exemptions lifted

Tax exemptions for industry have long been discussed at the municipal level in Saint John, where Lowe served five years as a city councillor prior to his election as MLA.

The city has the highest municipal property tax rate of any municipality in the province.

In July, councillors approved an internal "White Paper" that called, in part, for the removal of property tax exemptions for heavy industrial equipment.

Councillors believe the industry exemptions drive up the tax rate charged to residential property owners and small businesses.

"I thought this [Turner Drake letter] was done in haste, that it lacked a lot of context," said Mayor Don Darling.

"I can't help but ask myself, 'I wonder who the client was for this document?'"

J.D. Irving Ltd. and Irving Oil are the two corporations responsible for much of Saint John's heavy industry.

Mary Keith, a spokesperson for J.D. Irving Ltd., said there is one province in Canada that has broad based machinery and equipment tax.

"We are concerned about the signal this sends to those looking to invest in NB and what it means to existing NB manufacturers in terms of investments to modernize and sustain good paying jobs," Keith said in an email.

"For all NB manufacturers there are thousands of NB suppliers who depend on these operations, in addition to the direct jobs these operations generate."