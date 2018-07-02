Ruth Vossen is one of the few people still living on east Saint John's Pleasant City Street.

"These three houses here, they've all moved, they're gone," said Vossen, pointing to homes across the street.

Vossen herself is in the middle of packing and plans to be out within a few weeks.

Her long-time next door neighbours have also moved on.

All nine homes on the short street have been purchased by Irving Oil as part of a company plan to buy out homeowners in the neighbourhood closest to the site of a butane pipeline leak that led to a five-day emergency evacuation in January.

In what is perhaps a symbolic gesture, someone has even taken down Pleasant City's street sign.

Family tried to hold out

Most of the homes along nearby River Avenue have also been picked up by the company, creating a strange streetscape of empty driveways and foot-high grass on some lawns.

Kelsey Fillmore and her family will soon join the others after holding out for several weeks, hoping Irving Oil would improve the $110,000 offer for their home at number 12 River.

When it was clear the company wouldn't budge they accepted the offer, closing on the last day of May.

The results of an appeal this winter of their 2018 property tax bill showed that in the wake of the butane evacuation, provincial assessors now value their home at just $78,300.

The fence at back of their yard is just steps away from the butane pipeline that ruptured.

The property was originally assessed for 2018 at $102,800.

"They [the assessors] even said because of this the value of your house depreciated... a lot." said Fillmore. "It's kind of a kick in the gut."

Fillmore, her husband and two children are now moving to a rental property in Rothesay.

She's excited and looking forward to the quiet she expects to find there, and to getting reacquainted with friends the couple grew up with.

Property values plummeted

An examination of Service New Brunswick records shows nine of the 17 homes purchased by Irving Oil this year were picked up for less than they had been assessed at prior to the rupture of the pipeline.

And in five other cases where - as with Fillmore - the 2018 tax bills have been appealed, dramatic numbers are revealed:

At 79 Pleasant City the assessment was reduced from $106,000 to $80,000, a difference of $26,000.

At 9 River Avenue the assessment was reduced by $41,500.

61 River was reduced by $35,000.

And two vacant lots at 45 and 47 River, owned by Irving Oil since 2013, saw their assessments reduced 59 percent this spring after the company appealed. They were assessed at $12,400, but have now been deemed to be worth $5,000.

Irving Oil has not responded to several requests for comment on the home purchases.

But residents in the neighbourhood told CBC the company based its purchase prices on valuations set by private appraising companies rather than Service New Brunswick assessments.

Happy to be moving on

Ruth Vossen is happy with the $116,200 she received for her home at 67 Pleasant City Street.

The senior will be relieved to see the back of the pipeline at the end of her street. And the amount she is getting from Irving Oil is about six per cent above provincial assessment.

"I'm pleased, very pleased. I'm going to a nice apartment not far from here and looking forward to it," she said. "I don't want to do any more upkeep, I don't want to mow lawns, I don't want to shovel snow. I want it all done for me."