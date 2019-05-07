Irving Nature Park closed as police investigate unknown incident

Police are conducting an investigation at the Irving Nature Park on the edge of Saint John but aren't saying what it's about.

The park by the Bay of Fundy confirmed it closed early Monday night because of an incident and remains closed today.

No details on what the incident involves have been released.

Searchers are looking along the shoreline and the boardwalk. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Irving employees have blocked access to the park at Saints Rest Beach.

Orange pylons and an Irving company truck are across the road, and additional vehicles are at the entrance to the park. They include the Greater Fundy Search and Rescue command trailer, and the fire department's forestry unit.

A forest patrol helicopter is also on the scene, and searchers are looking along the shoreline and in the woods next to the boardwalk.