In bid to slow trucks, Chipman mayor asks J.D. Irving to help buy speed display signs

A New Brunswick village has an idea for addressing the problem of trucks speeding on its roads.

Chipman council wants to purchase speed display signs to be installed at entry points to the village, and Mayor Keith West says he thinks J.D. Irving, which operates a sawmill in the heart of the village, should contribute to the cost.

"I am hopeful to be able to get a hold of the vice-president of J.D. Irving and see if I can convince them to help us out," West said in an interview Monday.

The push to get the signs installed in the village was spurred by a truck crash that happened two months ago.

On Jan. 28, a truck carrying logs was headed north along Main Street when the driver lost control, sending logs crashing through a home.

Emiley McDonald was home at the time but was in another room and avoided getting injured.

The incident drew calls from her and other residents for something to be done about what they say is an issue of logging trucks regularly breaking the speed limit in the village of 50 kilometres an hour.

JDI at the time said the driver was a contractor, not an employee, and the truck wasn't owned by the company.

West said councillors heard complaints from residents, and at its latest council meeting, all voted in favour of exploring the use of speed display signs, which track the speed at which a vehicle is moving toward it and show the speed on a monitor for the driver to see.

Chipman Mayor Keith West says he asked J.D. Irving if it would help pay for new speed display signs to help slow traffic through the village but hasn't received a reply. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

West said the only problem is the signs cost $4,400 each, which is more than the village can afford.

"Any help [purchasing the signs] would be appreciated," said West, adding the idea would be to have one at each of the four entry points to the village.

He said he's contacted JDI to ask if it would be willing to help with the purchase, but hasn't heard back.

In an email to CBC News, JDI spokesperson Anne McInerney said the provincial government is responsible for enforcing speed limits. She added the company is in regular contact with the communities it operates in and is always open to discussions about its operations.

"I'd add that we work closely with our contractors and assist in any way we can in their efforts to practise safe working behaviours," McInerney said.

Signs work, but alternatives better: expert

Speed display signs are already commonly found around the province, mostly in school zones to remind drivers to slow down to 30 km/h.

Eric Hildebrand, a professor of civil engineering at the University of New Brunswick, has studied the effect those signs have had on traffic speed in Fredericton.

While they've proven to slow traffic down by seven kilometres per hour on average, Hildebrand said he doesn't think they should be used to slow down truck traffic in Chipman.

"So in the context of using it in, you know, a village like Chipman, or a town to reduce speeds … I would advise against that because, you know, every small town deals with this issue," he said.

"There are lots of other strategies for speed management other than to use a speed display sign, because the last thing that we want is for these things to lose their effectiveness for those applications where they really matter, like I say, in school zones or construction zones."

Eric Hildebrand, a professor of civil engineering at the University of New Brunswick, said speed display signs have proven to work at slowing traffic, but adds they should not be overused or they might lose their effect. (Submitted by Eric Hildebrand)

Hildebrand said that instead of speed display signs, a better option would be to modify the road infrastructure in ways that make it difficult and uncomfortable for drivers to break the speed limit.

"For example, a lot of jurisdictions will create a gateway, which is effectively sort of as you enter into a town, you'll create a location where the roadway narrows quite a bit.

"You know, generally you'll install signs like 'Welcome to Chipman' with some shrubbery and different features along the side of the road, which really signals a transition to the driver that, you know, the character of the roadway is changing and therefore … your speed really needs to reflect that."

More enforcement wanted

West said aside from the installation of speed display signs, he also wants the RCMP to step up its enforcement efforts.

West pointed to an enforcement blitz the RCMP did in February, and how they pulled over the driver of a private vehicle going 108 km/h on Main Street, where the limit is 50 km/h.

"I think the best, the best deterrent we could have for speeders is more police protection, more patrols to get the people to slow down," he said.

RCMP Cpl. Rene Pelletier said the force is aware of the village's request for more enforcement on its roads, and said it's not the only community asking for the same thing.

"It's not just the mayor of Chipman that requests that, and we are adapting our focus to address that," Pelletier said.

"We have a provincial traffic enforcement team that responds to strategic enforcement needs based on target areas. They've been assisting us as well as regular members when responding to calls."

Pelletier said in the case of Chipman, he thinks part of the problem is that highways like Route 10 go from being 90 km/h to 50 km/h when passing through the village, with no changes to the "characteristics" of the road to encourage slower driving.

Pelletier said the Jan. 28 crash is still under investigation and no charges have been laid against the driver of the truck.