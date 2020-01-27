Irving John Hastey gets 10 years in death of former partner at her St. Stephen home

A St. Stephen man who killed his former partner with a knife he brought to her home on her birthday has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Crystal Ann Tracey was stabbed multiple times and was found in her apartment with a knife lodged in her chest on the morning of Dec. 24, 2018 — her 52nd birthday — by emergency personnel she called for help minutes earlier.

Although alive when police broke through the door into her home, she died on the kitchen floor a short time later with paramedics unable to revive her.

Irving John Hastey, 55, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last Nov. 29 and was sentenced Monday morning by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Darrell Stephenson, who included him among the victims of his own crime.

"It's truly tragic where all this ended up for Ms. Tracey, who was finally taking steps to establish her own independent life. However, this is also a tragedy for Mr. Hastey. He's obviously a highly intelligent and skilled individual," said Stephenson in his seven-minute sentencing address, which mentioned Hastey's advanced certification as a skilled tradesman.

"With his close family support in the St. Stephen area and impressive trade accreditations, Mr. Hastey could have done so much more with his life and for his family. It is tragic that this was not to be," he said.

Hastey had no business in victim's home, judge says

Hastey stood expressionless during sentencing as about a dozen relatives of his and Tracey looked on. One young woman cried quietly throughout the short hearing.

Tracey and Hastey had a long-term relationship and three children together, but she endured years of abuse and had taken steps to separate herself from him, according to victim impact statements delivered last week by her two sisters.

It was a "dysfunctional" relationship, said Stephenson, who noted Hastey had no business being at Tracey's apartment the morning she was killed.

"Mr. Hastey went to Ms.Tracey's place of residence uninvited and disregarded Ms.Tracey's repeated demands to leave. He was carrying a knife and used that knife to kill Ms.Tracey," he said.

Crystal Ann Tracey, 52, died from multiple stab wounds in her St. Stephen apartment on Dec. 24, 2018 (SO Mehan & Son Funeral Home/Submitted)

Court heard last week police received a call from Tracey at 11:16 a.m. on the day of her death.

Tracey, who was calling from her St. Stephen apartment, requested Hastey be removed from her residence. The call was transferred to the local operator, but the line went dead. Police were dispatched from the nearby detachment.

In court, Crown prosecutors played a recording of the call. Hastey could be heard in the background, becoming increasingly hostile.

An officer arrived on scene six minutes later and gained entry into the apartment by kicking down the locked door. Both individuals were found lying on their backs — Hastey unconscious in the bathroom and Tracey in the kitchen with a knife sticking out of her chest.

She was alive and moving. The officer spoke to her and she communicated by squeezing her hand.

Paramedics arrived but could not find a heartbeat and attempts to revive her with chest compressions and a defibrillator were unsuccessful. Paramedics determined she was dead at 11:43 a.m, 27 minutes after she called for help..

The post-mortem ruled the cause of death as multiple sharp-force injuries to the chest and abdomen. Tracey suffered seven to eight stab wounds in her chest and back, extending into both lungs and her liver.

The knife, which was seized by police, belonged to Hastey — a present from his mother the previous Christmas.

Both Tracey and Hastey were legally intoxicated at the time of the crime with blood alcohol levels above limits for driving.

A 'reasonable' sentence

Crown and defence lawyers jointly recommended a 10-year sentence, which could make Hastey eligible for full parole in a little less than two years. He has been in custody for more than a year already and was given credit for 1.5 times the days he has served.

"I find the joint recommendation as to sentence put forward by counsel to be reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances," said Stephenson.

He cited the 2002 shooting death of Karen Bailey by her finance in Belleisle Creek and the 2004 shooting death of Gail Foster by her husband in Nauwigewauk as comparable cases with comparable sentences. He also cited the sentence delivered in the 2012 Toronto stabbing death of Larisa Klimovich by her estranged husband.

"Mr. Hastey has pled guilty to a very serious charge and this kind of violent behaviour, which resulted in a life being needlessly cut short has no place in our society," he said.