Crown wants 10 years for man guilty of killing common-law wife

Crown prosecutors are calling for Irving John Hastey to be sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2018 killing of his common-law wife in her St. Stephen home.

Hastey, 55, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Nov. 29, 2019, about 11 months after Crystal Ann Tracey, 52, died in her apartment on Christmas Eve, which was also her birthday.

Police were alerted to a disturbance at Tracey's apartment just before noon. She suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene as paramedics tried to revive her.

Hastey was also found unresponsive at the scene and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Crown is also seeking a lifetime weapons and ammunition ban and that Hastey submit to a DNA order, the prosecution told Saint John Court of Queen's Bench during Wednesday's sentencing hearing.

Hastey was charged with second-degree murder two days after Tracey's death. He initially pleaded not guilty, but later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Justice Darrell Stephenson will deliver his sentence Monday.

Shara Munn and Patrick Wilbur represented the Crown, and Brian Munro served in defence.

'I predicted this 20 years ago'

Dressed in bright orange sweats, Hastey sat in the prisoner's box as Tracey's two sisters told the court he was abusive and they saw this tragedy coming.

Valerie Tubbs said in a victim impact statement the couple was together for more than 30 years and have three grown children.

"This is the legacy you have left for [your] children. This will be the burden they will carry," Tubbs said, speaking directly to Hastey.

"That makes me angry. How dare you. I don't understand how a father can do this to his children."

Every year at Christmas I will mourn the loss of my sister. - Valerie Tubbs, victim's sister

Tubbs said she talked to her sister the day before her death about holiday arrangements with plans to see each other on Christmas Eve. It was the last time they spoke.

"Every year at Christmas I will mourn the loss of my sister," Tubbs said.

Marilyn Little said in her statement to the court she feared for her sister and her children for years.

"For many years when the phone rang and I saw it was Crystal's number, I didn't know what to expect. Was she okay? The kids? Would I hear him yelling in the background?" Little said.

"I predicted this 20 years ago."

Crystal Ann Tracey's sisters, Marilyn Little, left, and Valerie Tubbs, leave the Saint John Law Courts on Wednesday afternoon. Both women shared emotional victim impact statements during the sentencing hearing for Irving John Hastey, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in their sister's death. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Tubbs said she was hopeful Tracey could lead a happy and productive life after moving into an apartment on her own. "We will never know," she said.

We haven't come far enough to curb domestic violence, she said, expressing fear Hastey will hurt her when he's released.

Munro, who agreed to the recommendation of 10 years less time served, said it was a dysfunctional family environment. He did mention his client pleaded guilty, saving the court from a trial.

Victim asked police to remove Hastey minutes before death

Police received a call from Tracey at 11:16 a.m. on the day of her death, according to the statement of facts read by Wilbur.

Tracey, who was calling from her apartment at 16 Schoodic St., requested Hastey be removed from her residence. The call was transferred to the local operator, but the line went dead. Police were dispatched from the nearby detachment.

The prosecution played a recording of the call. Hastey could be heard in the background, becoming increasingly hostile.

An officer arrived on scene at 11:22 a.m. and gained entry into the apartment by kicking down the locked door. Both individuals were found lying on their backs — Hastey unconscious in the bathroom and Tracey in the kitchen with a knife sticking out of her chest.

She was alive and moving, Wilbur told the court. The officer spoke to her and she communicated by squeezing her hand.

Paramedics arrived but could not find a heartbeat, and attempts to revive her with chest compressions and a defibrillator were unsuccessful. Paramedics determined she was dead at 11:43 a.m.

The post-mortem ruled the cause of death as multiple sharp-force injuries to the chest and abdomen. Tracey suffered seven to eight stab wounds in her chest and back, extending into both lungs and her liver.

The knife, which was seized by police, belonged to Hastey — a present from his mother the previous Christmas.

Toxicology report

After determining Tracey had died, paramedics turned their attention to Hastey. He had an injury to his chest and was later taken to hospital in Moncton, where a stent was removed and he regained consciousness.

The court heard the couple had been drinking that morning.

The toxicology report indicated Hastey had a blood-alcohol content of 145 milligrams per decilitre and had consumed methamphetamine and amphetamine.Tracey had a blood-alcohol content of 269 milligrams per decilitre.