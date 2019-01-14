Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Christmas Eve homicide

Irving John Hastey has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his estranged wife, Crystal Ann Tracey, at her St. Stephen home.

He originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur confirmed Hastey pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to the lesser charge.

Last Dec. 24, which was also Tracey's birthday, police were alerted to a disturbance at her apartment in St. Stephen just before noon.

Tracey, 52, died of her injuries, and Hastey was found unresponsive and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Thursday marked the third day of pre-trial voir dire arguments, where the Crown and defence decided what evidence is admissible in trial. Justice Darrell Stephenson accepted Hastey's new plea that afternoon.

A trial scheduled for January has been cancelled. Wilbur said he couldn't confirm if jury summonses had already gone out.

Hastey will be sentenced on Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in Saint John. His defence lawyer, Brian Munro, has not answered a request for comment.

Manslaughter sentences vary from probation to life in prison.