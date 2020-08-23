Waterbombers called in to fight fire at Irishtown Nature Park

The Irishtown Nature Park has been evacuated due to a fire, according to a social media post by the IAFF Local 999 Firefighters union, which represents more than 100 Moncton firefighters.

A platoon chief for the Moncton Fire Department said they didn't have time to talk, but confirmed the fire.

They also said waterbombers from Miramichi and Fredericton have been called in to help. The fire covered about 4 hectares as of 6:45 p.m.

The Moncton Fire Department says there's no danger to the public at the moment.

(Facebook)

Most of New Brunswick, including the Moncton area, is under a fire ban.

The Irishtown Nature Park was evacuated earlier this year for fire that was about 500 square metres in size.