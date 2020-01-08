Iranian UNBSJ student in Iran planned on taking downed flight, mourns friends instead

An Iranian student who attends University of New Brunswick's Saint John campus had plans to be on the Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed, killing all 176 people on board.

But, instead, Mohammad Hossein Norouzi Mahalli, is mourning friends and community members from his home in Tehran.

Norouzi Mahalli has been visiting family in Iran since September. He was planning on coming back on flight PS752, but pushed his travel by two weeks because of a health issue.

Because the crash happened in the early morning hours local time, Norouzi Mahalli woke up to the news.

"I was in shock for hours," he said. "It's a very sad moment in our life."

Samira Bashiri, left, was a researcher at the University of Windsor, where her husband, Hamid Setareh Kokab, right, was a PhD student in mechanical engineering. (Submitted by Sahar Nikoo)

He says an important step now is finding out how this crash could have happened because the uncertainty is frightening.

"When you don't know something about accident ... it make you feel more uncomfortable, more afraid," he said. "Everything in the region is unstable right now."

Iranian officials said they suspect a mechanical issue brought down plane. Ukrainian officials initially agreed, but later backed away and declined to offer a cause.

The plane crashed just a few hours after Iran fired missiles at U.S. military bases in response to the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

No link has been established between the two events.

'In shock'

Norouzi Mahalli said he hasn't heard of any New Brunswick students who died in the crash, but he knew three University of Windsor students - Pedram Jadidi and couple Samira Bashiri and Hamid Setarah Kokab.

"They were very kind and hard-working people," he said.

Zahra Naghibi, left, was a PhD student at the University of Windsor. She lived in Windsor with her husband Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi, right. (Submitted by Behnam Riazi)

He also knew the couple Zahra Naghibi and Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi, who he saw in Iran just a few months ago.

"We have to know that these are the best and smartest people in my country that come to Canada in order to seek a better life with peace," he said of all five.

Norouzi Mahalli said this flight had so many students because everyone who went home for the winter holiday is heading back to Canada. That's why he was planning on taking that flight himself.

Pedram Jadidi was a PhD student in civil engineering at the University of Windsor. (Submitted by Javad Sadeghi)

The flight, which was headed to Kyiv, crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran's main airport. Sixty-three of the passengers were Canadian, while some others were permanent residents or had ties to Canada. Those victims were from British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba, Ontario and Alberta. At least 30 of them are believed to be from Edmonton.

Community connections

Norouzi Mahalli, who has been an international student in Canada since 2015, said the Iranian community here is tight-knit. Since the crash, he's been answering and making calls and checking on people he thinks might have been on that flight.

"Iranian has a small community everywhere in Canada, and they try to help each other out when they see newcomers," he said.

"Immigration itself is a big deal ... separating from your family and your loved ones."

On Wednesday he stayed up past midnight local time, keeping an eye on the two Telegram groups for Iranian students in Saint John and Fredericton, hoping for no bad news.

"It's like a nightmare for me right know. I'm thinking of their families. You can't even imagine how much pressure and sadness this brought to us."