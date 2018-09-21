No leads yet suggest Neguac boat sinking was racially motivated, RCMP say

Police say they are continuing to gather information about the Sept. 15 sinking of three fishing boats at the Neguac wharf.

The boats were owned and operated by Indigenous fisherman and the Esgenoopetitj First Nation band council.

A boat owned by the band council sank and the other two vessels took on a significant amount of water. Water intake lines were cut after the boats were broken into, causing water to flood the vessels.

"We don't rule out racism as part of the mischief issue, but it does not lead us right now to believe that is racial," said Sgt. Marc Beaupre. "We are taking everything into account as far as it goes.

"The criminal aspect is the most important one right now to determine who did it, why it was done and then if we can pinpoint a reason behind that, once we have a suspect identified, we will be able to say without issue that racism was a part of the motive of the person who committed the crime."

Beaupre said there are no leads at this time that point in that direction.

"The person who did that mischief to each of the vessels knew exactly what to do as far as damage in order to prevent the bilge to be able to pump the water out of the boats."

Interviews underway

Police have interviewed at least a dozen people to try pinpoint a time when the incident occurred, which would help find a potential suspect, he said.

Beaupre said police have spoken to neighbours near the wharf and asked local businesses if they had any video footage that may help. Video cameras at the wharf were not working and the overnight security left at 3 a.m.

"So from three o'clock in the morning until daybreak there was nobody there at the wharf."

Beaupre said police also want to talk to every fishermen who uses the wharf. They have also been speaking to the boat owners and the band council and are looking for information from the public.

"That's going to be very helpful for us."