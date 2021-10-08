Saint Andrews works to raise awareness of invasive species in area

The Town of Saint Andrews is growing concerned as invasive species become a more common sight in the area.

Plants like giant hogweed and Japanese barberry and wildlife species like European fire ants can interfere with native plants and animals.

"We're starting to see a little bit of proliferation of it, but I think there's an opportunity for education and a way to work with the community to show that we can manage these situations," said Paul Nopper, clerk and senior administrator for the town.

In early October, the New Brunswick Invasive Species Council presented a series of recommendations to the town to help curb the spread of non-native species and to educate the public on the impact invasive species can have.

Paul Nopper is the town clerk and senior administrator for Saint Andrews. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

Kristin Elton, the program director of the New Brunswick Invasive Species Council, said there have been more reported sightings of invasive plants by the general public.

According to observations filed in iNaturalist, a social network of naturalists, citizen scientists, and biologists, there have been 20 reported sightings of the Japanese barberry. It can spread rapidly and out-compete native plants for space and resources.

A growing problem: Invasive species threaten native plants in Saint Andrews 1:21 Popular tourist town sees an influx of plants like the giant hogweed and the Japanese barberry. 1:21

Elton said for a town like Saint Andrews, tourism and gardening can be possible vectors for the spread of non-native species.

Giant hogwood is also a big concern, and according to iNaturalist, it has been reported twice in areas just outside of Saint Andrews.

A side-by-side comparison of a species of the Angelica plant, left, and the giant hogweed. Species of Angelica are native to North America, and giant hogweed is an invasive species originating from the Caucasus Mountains and Southwest Asia. The sap from hogweed can cause severe burns if not handled correctly. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC (left)/ Meghan Grguric/University of Guelph (right))

Growing to heights of almost 10 metres, the plant has a phytotoxic sap that can cause third degree burns on skin when exposed to sunlight. If the sap makes contact with the body or is ingested, it can lead to blindness or severe illness.

Further troubling to Elton is the ease with which the plant is able to reproduce. Its flower heads contain over 1,000 seeds each, which can be spread by the wind or by flood waters.

Nopper said the town encourages residents and visitors to visit the website, which helps identify areas where people see invasive species and educates community members on what to look for.

"Some of these invasive species are being sold at garden centres or people are bringing them up and planting them in thinking they look great in their gardens. But not necessarily understanding what they are and what type of species they are and if they're invasive or not."

Nopper said, as the community expands, it's important to correctly manage these species.

The town plans on educating the public by working with the New Brunswick Invasive Species Council to provide resources on non-native species by early next year.