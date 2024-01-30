International recruitment for nurses paying off for N.B., says health minister

Last year's health-care recruitment trip to the Philippines is already paying dividends, says New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch.

He said about 500 interviews were conducted during the four-day mission, which resulted in roughly 180 job offers made — and accepted.

So far, 74 of the nurses are already here and working in a variety of long-term care centres across the province.

"Work is ongoing as more than 120 other candidates from the mission have completed immigrant requirements for New Brunswick and exit requirements for the Philippines," Fitch said Tuesday morning at Loch Lomond Villa in Saint John.

WATCH | Health minister gives progress report on international nurse recruitment: Recruitment trip to the Philippines brings 74 nurses — and counting Duration 0:48 Health Minister Bruce Fitch says last year’s recruitment mission to the Philippines has already brought 74 new nurses to the province, with 120 expected in the coming months.

"We anticipate them to be arriving in the next few weeks and months."

Fitch said the province will continue to recruit more nurses with a goal this year of 150 more.

Working with partners at the regional health authorities and the long-term care sector, "I think we'll probably exceed that," he said.

Since 2021, more than 500 internationally educated nurses have been recruited to work in New Brunswick as registered nurses, licensed practical nurses or health-care aides, according to a news release from the government.

"More than 200 of them are already employed in the province, with others working their way through the immigration process."

Such international recruitment is already changing the face of front-line health care.

CEO Ashley King says about 20 per cent of Loch Lomond Villa's staff are internationally trained and represent 15 different countries. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

For example, about 20 per cent of the staff at Loch Lomond Villa — which has nursing home and independent-living units — aren't originally from Canada, said the Villa's CEO Ashley King.

"As an organization, we've continued to hire internationally as a complement to hiring local individuals here at home," she said at Tuesday's news conference.

"With 20 per cent of our staff population whose nationality is from another country, we represent 15 different countries other than Canada within our 385-member staff team."

King was part of last year's mission to the Philippines.

"Alongside nine other long-term care homes, we spent many, many, many hours meeting some of the most warm and welcoming and friendly people who are interested in joining us here in New Brunswick and most especially here at Loch Lomond Villa"

Four more workers arrived from the Philippines last week, said King.

From left, Saint John East MLA Glen Savoie, King, Fitch, internationally trained nurses Julius Castro and Ronaldo Parejo, Social Development Minister Jill Green and Kathy Bockus, the minister responsible for seniors. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Health Department spokesperson Sean Hatchard said a figure wasn't immediately available on the cost of the department's participation in the recruitment mission in the Philippines, but he did provide other costs associated with recruiting in the Philippines.

"A requirement of recruiting in the Philippines involves using a locally licensed recruitment agency," he said. "The fees include recruitment and processing fees, as well as joining airfare (one-way airfare for the hired candidate)."

He said the total fees per candidate range from about $2,500 to $3,500 and that the Department of Health is covering these costs for the 2023 Philippines mission.

"The Department of Health covers the internationally educated nurses (IEN) credentialing costs for candidates selected by immigration and with a job offer in New Brunswick's health and long-term care sectors."

Hatchard said candidates are responsible for other immigration costs, including language exams and educational credential assessments.

"Employers are responsible for helping candidates identify and secure lodging prior to arrival in the province," as well as providing "ongoing support."

Fitch was also asked about the cost of the trip.

"I don't have the exact figure, but I'll tell you the investment is worth it when I can bring back 100 people to work on the floors providing care to our seniors," he said.

In addition to the cost of the mission, Fitch explained that New Brunswick has to pay an exit fee for each health-care worker it recruits from the Philippines to help the government there offset the cost of training them in the first place.

From the Philippines to the Villa

Ronaldo Francisco Pareja was a registered nurse in the Philippines for 15 years before accepting a health-care job in New Brunswick.

Pareja and his wife arrived in Saint John in August 2022.

He said the process to come to New Brunswick is "difficult in a way" and "expensive as well because we need to pay a lot in getting our documents and like, travelling here, getting everything sorted out."

Pareja now works at Loch Lomond Villa and the Saint John Regional Hospital as a "patient care attendant." He said it's a first step in becoming recognized as a registered nurse in New Brunswick. He is currently part of a six-month bridging program through the Department of Health, which helps new health-care workers adapt to Canadian health care.

Pareja was a registered nurse in the Philippines for 15 years before accepting a job in New Brunswick. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"And hopefully once it's done, we'll be able to write our exam to get our license here in New Brunswick," said Pareja, who has two other siblings living and working in Canada — a sister in Halifax and a brother in Manitoba.

Fitch said there are resources to help newcomers navigate the system and settle into life in New Brunswick.

"We've also paid for their first year registration as an RN at the association cost. So that's again removing some of the financial barriers in order for them to come here to the province of New Brunswick."