Student-led group teaches refugees and immigrants how to swim for free

A student-led group at the University of New Brunswick is helping refugees and immigrants adjust to Canadian life by offering free swimming lessons.

Eric Meng and Leah Smal are the founders and presidents of the group. Smal, a lifeguard and swimming instructor, noticed newcomers to Canada tended to wear lifejackets more frequently in pools and lakes in comparison to people who grew up in Canada.

So Smal and Meng, who's also worked as a lifeguard and swimming instructor, decided to create a program to offer swimming lessons to newcomers specifically.

"It was just an idea of trying to bridge that gap and get as many people comfortable in the waters," Meng said.

"In Canada we're so heavily integrated with the water — lots people have cottages, they live on lakes, but in a lot of places it's not as common."

UNB International Swim Program's lessons are open to refugees and immigrants of all ages. (UNB International Swim Program/Facebook)

The lessons are part of the Lifesaving Society's Swim to Survive programming, a national charity with branches in 10 other provinces and territories.

"In Fredericton we have a huge flooding problem, so from a general water safety standpoint it made sense to try to get people as involved as we could," Meng said.

Gamal Abdelraham's wife and four children are enrolled in UNB's International Swim Program. He said learning how to swim is a must for anyone living near the water.

"I don't know how people can live without knowing how to swim, especially if they are crossing bridges every day or going to beaches or something like that," Abdelrahman said.

"It's essential."

Lessons take place on Saturdays at 7 p.m. at the Sir Max Aitken Pool in the Lady Beaverbrook Gym on UNB's campus. It takes eight weeks to complete the program.

A swimming instructor teaches participants how to swim at the Sir Max Aitken Pool. (UNB International Swim Program/Facebook)

The group relies on fundraising — mostly samosa sales — to maintain the free lessons.

The program costs around $600 to run, including the cost of renting the pool weekly and the mandatory fees the group must pay to the Lifesaving Society's Swim to Survive program. It receives some money from UNB's Student Union as well.

Twenty-one kids and adults aged four to 50 are taking the lessons, which run until the end of the semester. There are 19 instructors, most of whom also function as interpreters.

Meng said the most rewarding part of running the program is watching the swimmers' love for water grow during the 8-week long program.

"It's really nice to see a lot of the kids come out of their shell," he said.

"Most of them are very tentative toward the water when they first arrive but by the second or third week a lot of times it's hard to get them out of the water like they just don't want to leave."