International students will soon be able to work more hours in New Brunswick

Student representatives are applauding a move by the federal government that will allow international students to work more hours without jeopardizing their study permit.

Students studying under a permit are normally prohibited from working more than 20 hours per week off-campus while classes are in session.

But starting Nov. 14, students who have a study permit and have off-campus work authorization will not be restricted to 20 hours.

Kordell Walsh, the University of New Brunswick's student union president, called it a "great announcement."

"It's … great for the economy," Walsh said. "It's great for international students who need the relief as well as international students who may … be looking for that extra work experience."

While the new rules should help international students with their finances, the main goal of the change is to help address the labour shortage.

The main goal of lifting the cap is to help address the labour shortage. (Colleen De Neve for CBC News)

"With the economy growing at a faster rate than employers can hire new workers, Canada needs to look at every option so that we have the skills and workforce needed to fuel our growth," Sean Fraser, the federal immigration minister, said in a statement.

Former student applauds move

Waleed Khokhar has been in Fredericton for eight years and now works as a real estate agent and owns the restaurant Barburrito

He knows what it's like to be an international student working in New Brunswick.

"When I was [an] international student, I always had the struggle of working only 20 hours a week," Khokhar. "The struggle was always there."

The cap is scheduled to be reimposed in December 2023 (Shutterstock)

He said lifting the cap will help business owners like himself.

"I have … a lot of international students that work for me at the restaurant," said Khokhar. "It is going to make a real difference for sure. And [the] labour shortage everywhere right now, it's going to fill those spaces."

Temporary arrangement

While the move is being applauded by student and business communities, it may not last. The cap is scheduled to be reimposed in December 2023.

But Walsh said he hopes the program will continue after 2023.

"It's a very welcome change for the meantime," said Walsh. "Our advocacy isn't going to stop … over the next year as we try and see if we can make this a permanent change."