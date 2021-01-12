Students from countries as far-flung as Kazakhstan, South Korea, Germany and Chile will start arriving in New Brunswick on Friday to participate in a program that allows them to attend high schools around the province.

All students will have to comply with the new federal regulation, which went into effect last week.

They'll have to provide proof of a negative laboratory test result for COVID-19 to the airline prior to boarding a flight to Canada.

The test must be taken within 72 hours of departure.

Megan Stymiest, corporate counsel and policy manager for the province-owned company Atlantic Education International, said it was expected that the new stipulation would cause "significant headaches" for the students.

"But I think the majority of countries other than Canada were already there, because it really wasn't an issue."

International students will have to self-isolate for 14 days and provide a negative COVID-19 test in New Brunswick before joining their host families and diving into school programs and teams. (Atlantic Education International)

Enrolment back up after dipping in fall

Enrolment was down in the fall, when students in the program prepared to stay in New Brunswick for the entire school year, Stymiest said.

More than 100 students who came in September have remained in the province.

Stymiest says this second semester cohort of 140 students seems more in line with the average.

"Our full-time equivalent students that would have been here since September are down, but we're back up and rolling as far as second semester numbers are concerned," she said.

International student Lalita Phawapongsupatr measures ingredients in a culinary tech class at Fredericton High School. New Brunswick's international student numbers dipped in the fall but are back up to a more typical 140 students in this second semester, Atlantic Education International policy manager Megan Stymiest says. (Atlantic Education International)

No problem finding homestays

Most students are expected to fly into Moncton or Fredericton between Jan. 15 and Jan. 24, Stymiest said.

Arrangements have been made for them to self-isolate in hotels for 14 days.

While they are there, program staff will be working to make sure that food and meals are delivered and that they get proper nutrition.

Students will also have to take a New Brunswick COVID-19 test before they can join their billeting families around the province.

The program has loyal supporters and to Stymiest's surprise, it wasn't hard to find enough homestays, even in a pandemic.

"The gem of our program is our host families" and their dedication and willingness to step up, she said. "Finding host families was not an issue whatsoever."

The Atlantic Education International program was started by the province in 1997.

A visiting student in New Brunswick pays about $20,000 for a full year, which includes payment to the host family.

The program also creates opportunities for New Brunswick educators to teach abroad in China, Bangladesh and Brazil.

In 2019, the program generated more than $10 million in revenue.