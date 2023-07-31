'Life-changing' insulin pumps to become more affordable for some New Brunswickers

The province is improving access to insulin pumps for people over the age of 25 with Type 1 diabetes.

At an announcement in Moncton on Monday, Health Minister Bruce Fitch said the insulin health program is being expanded.

"We recognize the financial hardships families affected by diabetes can face with regards to treatment," said Fitch.

Only those 25 and under who qualified were granted financial help previously for these devices.

The change in the program will go into effect on Aug. 15 when anyone can apply for financial aid.

A step in the right direction

Nearly six per cent of New Brunswick's population lives with pre-diabetes, which is one of the highest rates in the country according to Maria Campbell, the director of government affairs and advocacy for Diabetes Canada.

She believes the government's move to extend the insulin pump program is a step in the right direction.

"Over the next decade, New Brunswick is facing a 23 per cent increase in diabetes prevalence …Today's announcement really is a key piece of a comprehensive plan where the government has given a substantial portion of funding ... removing the age cap for insulin pumps."

Typically, insulin pump therapy for patients with Type 1 diabetes may cost up to $6,200, according to Diabetes Canada.

Governmental assistance is based on after-tax household income and the size of the family.

Insulin pumps allow diabetic patients to keep their sugar levels under control. The device can also be seen as an alternative treatment to other methods, such as multiple daily injections.

Campbell said managing diabetes is a "24/7 job with no breaks or vacations."

Life-changing

She said the devices are "life-changing" for those who need them.

"Expanding coverage comes at a critical time when New Brunswickers living with diabetes are bearing a significant financial burden. These devices and supplies that are required to treat diabetes can cost thousands of dollars annually," said Campbell.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it will also "soon offer coverage for continuous glucose monitoring" to those who require "intensive insulin therapy delivered by a pump, or through multiple daily injections."

It will be offered to those who meet the "medical eligibility criteria and the income-testing guidelines," and more than 5,000 New Brunswickers are expected to qualify for coverage, the statement said.