City of Saint John succeeds in getting court injunction against striking inside workers

A Court of King's Bench judge has issued an injunction preventing striking CUPE workers in Saint John from continuing to block city vehicles and personnel.

The order specifically prohibits members of CUPE Local 486, which represents striking inside workers, from picketing on any highways as defined by the Motor Vehicle Act.

Pickets are also prohibited from physically blocking city vehicles and vehicles of employees or anyone doing business with the city.

The order specifically identifies Whitebone Way and Crane Mountain Road but also includes "at or near any other geographical location" where the city "is carrying out operations or services."

After two days of almost no garbage collection in Saint John, several trucks, including this one, were allowed to cross the picket line on Wednesday. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

The order will remain in effect until "a full hearing is held and a decision is rendered in this matter." The hearing is scheduled to be held on Oct. 3.

City officials applied for the injunction earlier this week, alleging "illegal actions" by pickets, including blocking public roadways.

City makes case in court

Ten affidavits outlined a number of complaints against striking Local 486 workers, including that they stood or walked in front of city vehicles parked on the street, preventing them from doing city work.

Several of the affidavits were accompanied by pictures and videos of encounters with pickets.

The documents also raise concerns about the health and safety implications of garbage piling up and being left in garage trucks for prolonged periods of time because strikers are delaying trucks — sometimes for hours — on the way in and out of the landfill.

The strike is now in its third week.

CUPE Local 486, which represents about 140 clerical, administrative and support staff, went on strike over wages.

On Wednesday evening, a Court of King's Bench judge prohibited striking workers from blocking city vehicles. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Managers have largely taken over their responsibilities, including 911 dispatch, and both the mayor and police chief said things are being adequately managed.

Until this week, trucks were were able to collect about 90 per cent of garbage from residents, according to Michael Hugenholtz, the city's commissioner of public works and transportation.

On Monday, however, striking workers increased their efforts to disrupt city services. Pickets prevented city vehicles, including the city's 10 garbage trucks, from moving.

Hugenholtz said not a single garbage truck moved on Monday. On Tuesday, only three trucks were allowed to move all day long. That prompted the city to announce a halt to all garbage collection.

By Wednesday morning, Local 486 had agreed to let one garbage truck cross their picket lines every 35 minutes. That led the city to announce a resumption of garbage collection, although recyclables and compost are still on hold and have been since Sept. 18.

On Thursday afternoon, the city announced that full garbage collection has now resumed — and that all streams will be picked up next week.

"Those who were scheduled to have collection on or after this past Monday, Sept. 25, should continue to leave their garbage curbside," according to a notice from the city.

"Those whose garbage collection was missed in the last two weeks should place it curbside on their next regular collection day."

Residents still don't have to use bag tags for excess garbage until further notice.

Behind the scenes, the city was preparing affidavits and court documents to ask a judge for the injunction that was eventually granted on Wednesday.

In a news release sent out Wednesday evening, the union said, "Both parties' legal counsels have agreed to a 'consent order' that acknowledges the workers' charter-protected right to engage in a meaningful strike and picketing."

Union looking at new tactics

Union president Brittany Doyle maintains the union has been following the law and rejected the city's accusations of any illegal activity. In fact, she asked the city to apologize for "libellous statements" about "illegal" strike activities.

"Let us be clear, from day one, this strike has been legal, and we have respected all orders from the police," she said.

Now that their most disruptive action to date has been shut down by a court injunction, Doyle said the union is contemplating new strike tactics. She said union leaders are "pivoting right now."

"We can still picket those assets, but obviously not on a roadway. So we're taking that day by day and it looks different every day."

CUPE inside workers are on strike, and are picketing around garbage-pickup equipment. Some garbage collection workers, while not on strike, are not crossing the picket lines. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Doyle said pickets were not even present on Whitebone Way on Thursday, where the city had lined up its garbage trucks earlier in the week in a deliberate attempt to avoid picket lines.

Instead, there was a large presence in the uptown area, said Doyle.

"So a lot of our members are concentrated there, but they're also picketing in other locations across the city, some of the depots or other city facilities."

But there was no attempt to stop any vehicles, she said.

No comment from the city

Doyle said she understands the complaints from citizens that inside workers should stay in their own lane and not affect the work of others.

"I echo their frustrations," she said. "You know, it's an uncomfortable position for everyone. It's uncomfortable for us and it's uncomfortable for the citizens."

She insists that it's a tactic "the city has forced us into."

Doyle said the "main sticking point" continues to be wages, but she declined to get into specifics.

"We don't have a date to get back to the table, but we exchanged proposals over the weekend and there was movement on both sides."

Despite a request, no city official was made available for an interview Thursday.