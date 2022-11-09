Inside the 'come back to life' house that helps people recover from addiction
People can stay at St. Mary’s First Nation’s healing lodge for up to three months
Two years after opening, St. Mary's First Nation's healing lodge has already seen one person go from being a client to a support worker for others recovering from addiction.
The lodge is called Apatawsuwikuwam, meaning "come back to life." Its own story of coming to life involved strong community effort and zero government funding.
In 2019, community members spent seven months working on their vision for the healing lodge. A working group whose members included Maliseet member Martin Paul and St. Mary's First Nation councillor Evan Sacobie wanted a model that emphasized healing within the community.
CBC's Ann Paul recently visited the lodge, which can hold five guests for up to 90 days, a timeline meant to reverse the 30-day cycle of people who struggle with addiction going in and out of treatment.
