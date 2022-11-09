Content
Inside the 'come back to life' house that helps people recover from addiction

Two years after opening, St. Mary's First Nation's healing lodge has already seen one person go from being a client to a support worker for others recovering from addiction.

People can stay at St. Mary’s First Nation’s healing lodge for up to three months

Ann Paul · CBC News ·
A man and woman sit at a table eating bowls of chili together.
Jessica Paul and a client eat lunch together. The healing lodge can host five clients at once, who can stay for up to three months. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The lodge is called Apatawsuwikuwam, meaning "come back to life." Its own story of coming to life involved strong community effort and zero government funding. 

In 2019, community members spent seven months working on their vision for the healing lodge. A working group whose members included Maliseet member Martin Paul and St. Mary's First Nation councillor Evan Sacobie wanted a model that emphasized healing within the community. 

CBC's Ann Paul recently visited the lodge, which can hold five guests for up to 90 days, a timeline meant to reverse the 30-day cycle of people who struggle with addiction going in and out of treatment. 

Scroll through the photos below and watch the video to see how Apatawsuwikuwam is helping people heal. 

A woman in jeans and a blue sweater stands in front of two-storey, light brown house with a white front porch. She is turned toward the camera, smiling.
Even if you’re not a client staying at the lodge, you can drop in anytime between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. to participate in programming and connect with others. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A man wearing a baseball cap and a green shirt that says 'Rez Famous' on it looks at the camera.
Mark Beek was once a client at the lodge, and now he’s a support worker there. (Ann Paul/CBC)
WATCH | Behind the doors of St. Mary's First Nation's  'Apatawsuwikuwam' 

Ann's Eye: How this healing lodge in N.B. encourages people to get clean in their community

4 hours ago
Duration 3:27
Apatawsuwikuam, which means "come back to life house" in Wolastoqey, fosters a balanced lifestyle at St. Mary's First Nation for those in recovery, through community networks and traditional teachings. Ann Paul is your guide.

 

Inside a kitchen, a pot of chili, a tray of hot dogs and a plate of shredded cheese sit on a counter. A man in a white baseball cap and green t-shirt stands over the food.
Chili and hot dogs for lunch! Outside, the lodge also has a Three Sisters garden. Clients can help grow beans, corn and squash — plants that protect each other, Jessica Paul explained, and the three her people originally grew together. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Jessica Paul and Amber Hawkins are staff members at the healing lodge. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Apatawsuwikuwam, which opened in 2020, serves Fredericton's Wolastoqey community of close to 2,000 registered members. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Two men with drums stand around a fire, circled by wooden benches.
Traditional teachings and activities are significant parts of the healing process at Apatawsuwikuwam. (Ann Paul/CBC)
(CBC News Graphics)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ann Paul

Photojournalist

Ann Paul is a Wolastoqey woman. Her name is Monoqan, meaning rainbow. She is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter, an auntie, a dancer, a singer, and a teacher. Using her camera, she brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick.

