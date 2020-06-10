Aboriginal affairs minister backs systemic racism inquiry

New Brunswick's Aboriginal affairs minister says he'll try to convince his cabinet colleagues to agree to a provincial review of systemic racism and bias against Indigenous people in policing and the justice system.

"I support the inquiry into systemic racism, I absolutely do," Jake Stewart told reporters Wednesday afternoon. He said he'll make his views clear to the cabinet, but he's one voice.

Chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick have urged the province to carry out the broad review following the shooting death of Chantel Moore in Edmundston last week.

"I say this with both a little bit of shame, a little bit of shock, I have encountered at times systemic racism that's in our province with respect to Indigenous peoples," Stewart said. He said he's seen subtle racism toward Indigenous people in government.

The minister met with Moore's mother earlier this week when family members arrived from British Columbia.

Stewart's comments came shortly after Premier Blaine Higgs brushed off the idea of calling an inquiry at this point.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs brushed off the idea of calling an inquiry at this point. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Higgs, responding to questions in the legislature, called Moore's death a "localized concern" that opposition parties are trying to turn into a national issue.

A statement signed by the chiefs of Tobique, St. Mary's, Madawaska, Oromocto, Kingsclear and Woodstock First Nations called on the cabinet to use its powers under the Inquiries Act to hold an inquiry with Indigenous and legal experts.

"The circumstances of Chantel Moore's death are tragic, but these systemic problems run deeper than this one tragic incident," the chiefs said in the statement. "Only a truly independent process will give people confidence that it has been fully and fairly investigated."

The statement said provincial leaders aren't doing enough by saying they are speaking to Indigenous leaders.

"We demand action now," the chiefs said. "We will be calling on New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to overturn his minister's indifference and cause action immediately. Indigenous lives matter."

Asked about the issue in the legislature, Higgs called it unfortunate when any life is lost, but didn't commit to a review.

"That doesn't mean the whole system is broken," Higgs said. "But something went wrong that night. Very seriously wrong. That's why the independent analysis is underway."

That investigation by Quebec's police watchdog is looking specifically at the Edmundston Police Force officer's actions leading up to Moore's death. The agency's investigation is expected to take several months.

Higgs said that if the investigation finds issues of national concern, he'd support a deeper look.

'Very localized concern'

Miramichi Bay-Neguac MLA Lisa Harris, the Liberal opposition critic for Aboriginal affairs, supported the call for a review.

Harris said it's not just one incident leading to the call for a review.

"This has been going on and we as leaders need to understand, we need to listen, we need to learn and we need to act," Harris said.

Higgs said it may turn out Moore's death is an "isolated incident that was very unfortunate, very untimely" and that lessons can be learned.

But he added Harris was overstepping by trying to make it a national issue when "we have a very localized concern here."