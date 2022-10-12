The day before James Martin died in a workplace accident, he and co-worker Eric Turner put up a barricade on a bridge they were working on near Woodstock, N.B.

Turner said they would normally use bolts to attach a piece of 2x6 lumber to the posts on the side of the bridge, but they didn't have the bolts and it was nearing the end of the day.

So they used zip ties and wire to put the boards in place.

The plan was to bolt it properly the next morning, "but it just got overlooked," Turner said Tuesday, on the first day of a three-day coroner's inquest into Martin's death.

He said no one mentioned the bolts the next day.

Worker fell backward

At about 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2019, the two men took a break and Turner left the bridge. He said Martin walked to the side of the bridge, "put his weight on" the rail and fell over backward.

Turner said Martin was knocked unconscious, and when he regained consciousness, "he kept hollering … 'Eric Turner, help me'" over and over.

Turner said he held Martin's hand until the ambulance arrived.

Rayma Martin, left, the widow of James Martin, and his daughter Holly Jones leave the Burton Courthouse, where an inquest into Martin's death began Tuesday. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

Martin died as a result of injuries he suffered in the fall. He had been working for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure at the time of the accident.

The department was fined $125,000 in July 2020 after pleading guilty to violating workplace safety regulations by failing to provide safe guardrails that would have prevented Martin from falling to his death.

The three-day inquest into Martin's death is being held at the Burton courthouse, near Oromocto, with presiding coroner Emily Caissy overseeing the process.

A five-person jury was selected on Tuesday morning and began hearing witnesses by 10:30 a.m.

The first witness was Michel Cyr, an investigator with WorkSafeNB. He explained to the jury that he took over his investigation after the police were finished at the scene.

Cyr said Martin had fallen 3.35 metres from the bridge to a pile of large rocks below. He showed jury members photographs of the scene that were contained in his report. The pictures included a broken piece of 2x6 where Martin had fallen through.

He also showed them the other side of the bridge and closeups of where the board was attached to seven posts — some with zip ties and some with wire.

None of it, said Cyr, was done properly under the legislation.

No risk assessment done

These "bump rails," he said were never intended to be sat on. They are intended as a warning barrier and are required for workplaces that are higher than 1.2 metres.

Cyr said Transportation Department officials also didn't fill out a risk assessment form, as was required for such projects.

Cyr's report contained a conclusion section, but Caissy asked that he stand down and deliver that part later.

Other witnesses were expected to testify on Tuesday afternoon.

Under the Coroners Act, an inquest is held when a worker dies as a result of an accident occurring in the course of their employment at a woodland operation, sawmill, lumber processing plant, food processing plant, fish processing plant, construction project site, mining plant or mine, including a pit or quarry.

The jury will have an opportunity to recommend ways to prevent similar deaths. The process does not determine legal responsibility.