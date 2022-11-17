Inquest announced into death of woman in Saint John psychiatric unit

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

An inquest into the death of Hillary Hooper will be held in 2023, according to the Office of the Chief Coroner of New Brunswick.

Hooper, 27, was a patient in the psychiatric unit at the Saint John Regional Hospital when she died by suicide in December 2020.

"The presiding coroner and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future," the news release said.

The St. George, N.B., woman had attempted suicide and been in the psychiatric unit before. After a November 2020 appointment with a psychiatrist, Hooper drove to the Saint John hospital, swallowed a bunch of pills and walked into the emergency room with a note that said to let her die and to donate her organs.

Hillary Hooper, seen here with her beloved dog, Blue, died by suicide at the Saint John Regional Hospital in December after numerous attempts to get help for depression. (Submitted by Patty Borthwick)

Once her physical condition stabilized, she was moved to 4D North, the hospital's secure psychiatric wing.

But three weeks later she hanged herself in her room. She was put on life support, which was disconnected on Dec. 9, 2020. She died 10 minutes later.

Hooper's mother, Patty Borthwick, and a concerned mental health advocate, have both been calling for an investigation by the province into her death.

Borthwick was promised copies of reports and documents by high-ranking hospital officials at a meeting on May 21, 2021, but she instead was only provided with the coroner's report.

She wondered how her daughter was able to hang herself in a secure psychiatric unit.

Bill Wilkerson, the co-founder of Mental Health International, sent a letter to Premier Blaine Higgs in June of 2021 asking for a provincial investigation.

In response to a right to information request, CBC was sent 52 pages of documents in summer 2021 relating to Hooper's death. Names, dates, times and most other pertinent information had been removed.

At the time, Borthwick called the documents a "disappointing waste of paper," and said what was left in the documents wasn't very helpful. She also said she wasn't given a heads up by the health authority before the documents were released to the media.

The Horizon documents released to CBC made note of two recommendations that arose from the internal review of Hooper's death.

One was to create a safe place in the regional hospital — either in the emergency department or on 4D North — for those in a mental health crisis.

The second was to alter the design of door frames with a target timeframe being April 2021.

The provincial inquest into Hooper's death is scheduled for March 13-18, 2023, at the Saint John Law Courts.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, here is where to get help:

CHIMO hotline: 1-800-667-5005 / http://www.chimohelpline.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868, Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566