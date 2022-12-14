Inquest jury recommends worksite safety meetings after electrician's death

An inquest jury is recommending worksites hold a short tailgate meeting each morning to discuss safety and employee concerns, according to a news release from the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

This comes after the death of Sylvio St-Pierre who died in April 2019 while working on the roof of École Cité de l'Amitié, an elementary school in Bathurst.

The electrician had just repaired a belt in the ventilation system when he lost his footing. He was taken to the Chaleur Regional Hospital but later died.

An inquest into his death was held Dec. 5-7 at the Bathurst Law Courts, where the five-person jury heard from 12 witnesses, according to the release, prompting a series of recommendations to improve safety.

These recommendations include calling a work stoppage if a fall-protection system isn't in place, and making sure safety measures are installed such as anchor points and barriers.

The presiding coroner also made recommendations to the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, including the implementation of a "permanent health and safety co-ordinator position" in each school district.